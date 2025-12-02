Instagram is said to be testing a new limit for content discovery. According to a report, the Meta-owned social media platform is testing a restriction on the number of hashtags added to a post. Users are reportedly encountering a notice when they attempt to insert more than three hashtags. The new functionality, however, is yet to be announced and is believed to be part of a limited test before its wider rollout.

Hashtags on Instagram have been a long-standing feature that helps in content discovery. It enables posts to appear in topic-based searchers, trending lists, and algorithm-driven recommendations. Until now, the Meta-owned social media platform has allowed users to add up to 30 hashtags to a post. That may, however, soon change.

According to a DroidApp report, multiple users have recently reported seeing a restriction on Instagram, limiting posts to just three hashtags. A notification reportedly appears while adding a hashtag, stating that only three hashtags are allowed.

However, not all users are seeing this change, and it does not appear to be rolling out on a wide scale. The report adds that some Instagram accounts are continuing to operate with the usual hashtag limit, while others have encountered the new restriction.

So far, Meta has not issued an official statement addressing the feature or its purpose. It is believed to be part of A/B testing before it is introduced platform-wide.

Instagram, notably, was recently said to be working on another new feature that allows users to tailor their algorithm-based recommendations by selecting or removing topics of interest, beginning with Reels and later extending to the Explore page. Announced by Adam Mosseri, it is designed to offer users more influence over their feed and browsing experience.

The feature is located under a new Your Algorithm section in Settings, allows users to view and manage the topics influencing their recommendations. It summarises users' current engagement patterns, which, in Mosseri's case, include Luxury Watches, Fashion Week, Bad Bunny, Stand-up Comedy, and Concerts.