How to Register on the New Aadhaar App: A Step-by-Step Guide

The new Aadhaar app was formally launched for everyone on Wednesday. With this, all the features and capabilities are now available to all Aadhaar Card holders in India. The new app is aimed at a digital-first, user-friendly platform that doubles as a place to store and share their details and to avail of various Aadhaar-related services. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) highlighted that the app is aimed at broad digital identity usage. However, before you can use the app, you need to register for it, which can be tricky for some individuals.

Here, we have shared a detailed step-by-step guide for you to understand the requirements and learn how to register for the Aadhaar app without any hassle. Read on to know the steps.

The New Aadhaar App: Details

UIDAI's new app streamlines the Aadhaar experience by going paperless. Users can store up to five family ID cards digitally, share masked IDs, and scan Aadhaar QR codes with ease. It also lets users update the Aadhaar-linked mobile number and update their present and permanent address. These services can be availed via a dedicated tab that can be accessed by navigating through the bottom bar on the home page.

The app also introduces offline verification, allowing citizens to confirm their identity without revealing their Aadhaar number. Through the "Selective Share" feature, users can choose exactly which details to disclose, such as photo, name, or address. Additionally, biometric locking provides a layer of security that prevents unauthorised fingerprint, face, or iris scans. While this lock can be managed directly in the app, users should note that losing access to their registered phone or mobile number will result in being locked out of these Aadhaar services.

How to Register on the New Aadhaar App

Before you start the registration process, it is recommended to ensure that your smartphone has the Aadhaar-linked SIM card enabled on it. While it is possible to register from a different number as well, that will prevent the user from accessing the Aadhaar-related services. It is also recommended to do the registration at a place with good connectivity to avoid any delays and lags. Further, keep your physical Aadhaar card (or a digital copy) handy as you will need to enter your Aadhaar number.

Get the Aadhaar app from the Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS). Ensure the developer is listed as UIDAI. Open the app, choose your preferred language, and accept the terms and conditions. Tap on the "Register Aadhaar" tab on the main dashboard. Once the process begins, type your 12-digit Aadhaar number Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar. You will receive an OTP to verify your device. After that, follow the instructions to complete your face authentication. You will have to hold the phone in a way that the front camera can capture your face. Then blink twice. Next, you will have to create a six-digit PIN. Make sure to write it down somewhere, as you will have to enter the code when accessing the app.

And that's it. Once done, you will be redirected to the home page, and you will be able to see your Aadhaar details on the app.