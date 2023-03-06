Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU

WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU

The European Consumer Organisation told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 March 2023 19:25 IST
WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta was fined last month by Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC)

Highlights
  • EU members' national regulators can sanction companies for breaches
  • WhatsApp confirmed users' personal data is not shared with third parties
  • WhatsApp made changes to its privacy policy in 2021

Meta Platforms' WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy introduced in 2021, the European Commission said on Monday, following complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language, violating the bloc's laws.

EU members' national regulators can sanction companies for breaches.

WhatsApp has now agreed to explain changes to EU users' contracts and how these could affect their rights, and has agreed to display prominently the possibility for users to accept or reject the changes and ensure that users can easily close pop-up notifications on updates.

The company also confirmed that users' personal data is not shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes.

"Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely, so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform," Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

Last month, Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC), EU's lead privacy regulator, said that Meta must reassess the legal basis on how Facebook and Instagram use personal data to target advertising in the European Union and fined the social media giant EUR 390 million (roughly Rs. 3,500 crore) for the breaches.

The DPC, which is the lead privacy regulator for many of the world's largest technology companies within the EU, directed Meta to bring its data processing operations into compliance within three months.

The penalties brought the total fines levied against Meta to date by the Irish regulator to EUR 1.3 billion (roughly Rs. 11,500 crore). It currently has 11 other inquiries open into Meta services.

The DPC said that as part of its decision, the EU's privacy watchdog had purported to direct the Irish regulator to conduct a fresh investigation that would span all of Facebook and Instagram's data processing operations.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Meta, WhatsApp, EU, Privacy
Amazon '5th Gear' 5G Store With Exchange Discounts, No Cost EMIs, Free Prime Membership Announced in India
Featured video of the day
Mobile World Congress 2023 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G73 5G Specifications Leaked, May Launch in India at This Price
  2. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  3. Vivo V27 Pro Goes on Sale in India At This Price
  4. Nothing Ear 2 to Debut on This Date, Phone 2 Chipset Details Leaked
  5. Apple Could Launch 3 New MacBook Models, iMac Later This Year: Report
  6. iPhone 15 Base Variant Could Sport This Feature From iPhone 14 Pro Models
  7. Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU Launched in India
  9. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  10. RBI Launches Digital Payments Push in Partnership With Banks
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 6.81-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp Agrees to Be More Transparent Over Privacy Policy Changes, Says EU
  3. iQoo Z7, iQoo Z7x Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut; India Launch Date Leaked: Report
  4. Amazon '5th Gear' 5G Store With Exchange Discounts, No Cost EMIs, Free Prime Membership Announced in India
  5. Nothing Ear 2 Launch Date Set for March 22, Qualcomm Executive Reportedly Leaks Details of Nothing Phone 2 SoC
  6. iPhone 15 Non-Pro Models Likely to Get Dynamic Island; Leaked Front Panel Hints Thinner Bezels on Pro Models
  7. Pakistan Banks Turn to Blockchain Technology to Update Customers' KYC Details Amid Economic Turmoil
  8. Delhi Man Duped of Rs. 29 Lakh Over Discounted iPhone Sale on Instagram
  9. Moto G73 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: All Details
  10. Apple Supplier Foxconn Commits to Setting Up Manufacturing Facility in Telangana ‘As Early as Possible’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.