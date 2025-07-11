Technology News
Sony Announces Limited-Edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundles, Accessories

The new PS5 console bundles and accessories will launch on October 2.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2025 17:12 IST
Sony Announces Limited-Edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundles, Accessories

Photo Credit: Sony

The limited-edition PS5 bundles come in two designs

Highlights
  • The new PS5 bundles and accessories will be available from October 2
  • Sony will share pre-order details at a later date
  • Sucker Punch presented a Ghost of Yotei gameplay deep dive on Thursday
Sony has revealed a limited-edition Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundle, featuring new console and DualSense controller designs. The console bundle, which includes the disc edition PS5 slim, a DualSense controller and a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei, will be available in two striking new designs in gold and black colours inspired by traditional Japanese art, Sony said in its announcement. The limited-edition consoles and accessories will be available on October 2, when Ghost of Yotei launches on PS5.

Ghost of Yotei PS5 Bundle, Accessories

The new console bundle and accessories were announced at Sony's State of Play livestream Thursday, where developer Sucker Punch presented a Ghost of Yotei gameplay deep dive. The new designs, according to Sony, are based on Sucker Punch's fictional depiction of the Ezo region in Japan.

The console and controller designs are available in two colourways. The PS5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition bundle is inspired by kintsugi, the Japanese art form which involves repairing broken ceramics with lacquer and gold.

Then there's the PS5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition bundle, which features the same design but in black, inspired by traditional Sumi-e black ink paintings. The controllers in both bundles feature a silhouette design of Atsu on the touchpad, rendered in gold and black colours.

ghost console design ps5

The black edition console and controller design is inspired by Sumi-e paintings
Photo Credit: Sony

The Gold Edition bundle will be available globally, while the Black Edition bundle will be exclusively available at direct.playstation.com in supported regions. Both bundles come with a limited edition PS5 console with disc drive, matching DualSense wireless controller, and a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition that includes all pre-order benefits.

Players who already own a PS5 slim variant or the PS5 Pro can separately buy new console covers that feature the same limited-edition designs. These, however, will be available in limited quantities across online retailers. The two new Ghost of Yotei limited-edition DualSense controllers will also be available as a standalone purchase, Sony confirmed.

The new console bundles and accessories will be available on October 2 when Ghost of Yotei launches exclusively on PS5. Sony said it would share pre-order details at a later date.

Manas Mitul
