Oppo K13 Turbo series is going to launch in China on July 21, the company confirmed via a social media post. Along with the announcement, the company has also posted a promotional video that shows that the handsets could come with a cooling fan placed under the primary camera to manage the thermals. One of the smartphones was reportedly also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number PLE110. The non-Pro variant of the phone was earlier tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, whereas the Pro variant could come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Launch Confirmed

The smartphone manufacturer, Oppo, posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo that it will unveil the Oppo K13 Turbo series on July 21 in China. However, the company did not reveal the details regarding the phones' pricing and its global launch. The company also released a promotional video in the announcement post that showed a glimpse of the handset.

As per the video, the Oppo K13 Turbo series will come with a turbo fan with RGB lighting placed under the primary rear camera to control the temperatures. The promo also shows that the smartphones in the upcoming series might come with a heat exhaust for the fan as well. This suggests that the company is primarily targeting gamers with the handsets.

Oppo K13 Turbo Series Specifications (expected)

An Oppo smartphone with the model number PLE110 was recently listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. According to a report by Fonearena, this handset was one of the smartphones in the Oppo K13 Turbo series. The phone scored 2176 in single-core performance and 6618 in multi-core performance. Additionally, the phone was running on Android 15, and was tested with a ARM ARMv8 octa-core SoC paired with 16GB RAM.

Recently, key specifications of the Oppo K13 Turbo series smartphones were leaked online. The company is said to unveil two handsets - Oppo K13 Turbo Pro and K13 Turbo. Both the phones are tipped to sport 6.8-inch LTPS displays with 1.5K resolution.

The Oppo K13 Turbo is tipped to use a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC, while the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro could ship with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. Both are said to get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the two are expected to get a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

