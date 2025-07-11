Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch later this year as part of the Pixel 10 series. The phone's design has previously been leaked hinting at a new hinge and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The possible colour options and storage variants of the purported book-style foldable smartphone have been rumoured as well. Now, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has appeared on a popular benchmarking site, suggesting its expected chipset, RAM and operating system details.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Appears on Geekbench

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold has been spotted on Geekbench with an octa-core chipset. As per the listing, the chipset features two cores running at 2.25GHz, five cores operating at 3.05GHz, and a primary core clocked at 3.78GHz. The handset scored 2,276 and 6,173 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The scores are considerably higher than the Tensor G4 SoC that powers the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which scored 1,969 and 4,483 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The chipset on the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to be the next-gen Tensor G5.

As per the Geekbench listing of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, the foldable will offer 16GB of RAM, and run on Android 16.

Previous leaks have claimed that the purported Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be available with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB storage. It is expected to be offered in Jade and Moonstone colourways. The handset could come with a thinner hinge than its predecessor. It may offer an IP68-rated dust and water resistant-build.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to measure 5.3mm when unfolded, which is slightly thicker than the 5.1mm Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It may sport a 6.4-inch cover display, that is also slightly bigger than the 6.3-inch cover screen of its predecessor. The upcoming model may retain the 48-megapixel main rear camera of the existing handset.

