Samsung Galaxy A56 Design, Battery Size Surfaces Online via TENAA Listing

Samsung Galaxy A56 could be powered by an Exynos 1580 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 January 2025 19:44 IST


Samsung Galaxy A56 is expected to succeed the Galaxy A55 (pictured)

  • Samsung Galaxy A56 could get a 5,000mAh typical battery
  • The handset is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit
  • The Samsung Galaxy A56 may support 45W wired fast charging
Samsung Galaxy A56 could soon launch as a successor to the Galaxy A55. The A55 was launched in India in March 2024 alongside the Galaxy A35. Details about the upcoming handset, including likely design and expected features, have been circulating the web recently. The phone, having previously been spotted on certification and benchmarking websites, has now appeared on China's TENAA database. The listing shows the design details of the Galaxy A56 and suggests its likely battery size. 

Samsung Galaxy A56 TENAA Listing

The Samsung Galaxy A56 with the model number SM-A5660 has been spotted on the TENAA certification website. The phone is said to come with a 4,905mAh rated battery, according to the listing. This could be marketed as 5,000mAh.

Samsung Galaxy A56's renders are also available on the TENAA website. The images share similarities with previously leaked CAD renders of the phone. Three circular rear camera sensors are seen arranged vertically within an oval-shaped island on the top left corner of the panel. A smaller, circular LED flash unit is placed next to the camera island. The right edge of the handset holds the volume rocker and the power button.

Previous leaks suggested that the Samsung Galaxy A56 could be powered by an in-house Exynos 1580 chipset. It is likely to sport a full-HD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display and an aluminium frame with a glass body. The phone has been tipped to support 45W wired fast charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A56 is said to get a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel shooter. The phone could get a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy A56 is tipped to start at EUR 439 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in select regions. It is expected to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options paired with 128GB and 256GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good display
  • Feature-packed software
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming ultra-wide angle camera
  • CPU performance lags behind the competition
  • Opts you in to Glance with every update
  • Software updates add unsolicited apps
  • Very pricey
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A55 5G review
Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Sucharita Ganguly





