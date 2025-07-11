Infinix Hot 60 5G+ was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone features a dedicated, customisable AI button and Google's Circle to Search as well as Infinix's Folax AI assistant. Other AI features include AI Call Assistant and AI Writing Assistant. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It houses a 5,200mAh battery and has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is claimed to offer 90fps gameplay.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Price in India, Colour Options

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The phone is sold in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, and Tundra Green shades. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting July 17.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Specification, Features

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15.

One of the highlights of the phone is the customisable AI button, which is placed on the right edge, below the volume rocker and the power button. It offers single-press and long-press functionalities, and can be personalised to access more than 30 apps, including YouTube and Google Maps. To activate the AI voice assistant, Folax, users can long-press the AI button. The phone also supports AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant and Google's Circle to Search feature.

Infinix's Hot 60 5G+ boasts HyperEngine 5.0 Lite Gaming Technology and a dedicated XBoost AI Game Mode. It is claimed to be the first handset in its segment to support up to 90fps gaming.

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back and supports dual-mode video recording. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset features Ultralink Connectivity, which allows users to communicate via voice calls in low or no-network areas. However, this feature is only supported on Infinix-to-Infinix phones.

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is backed by a 5,200mAh battery. It supports bypass charging as well as reverse wired charging. The handset gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 7.8mm in thickness.

