Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Launched in India With Custom AI Button, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 July 2025 12:26 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ measures 7.8mm in thickness

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is claimed to offer up to 90fps gaming
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15
  • The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ supports bypass charging, reverse wired charging
Infinix Hot 60 5G+ was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone features a dedicated, customisable AI button and Google's Circle to Search as well as Infinix's Folax AI assistant. Other AI features include AI Call Assistant and AI Writing Assistant. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It houses a 5,200mAh battery and has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build. The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is claimed to offer 90fps gameplay.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Price in India, Colour Options

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ price in India starts at Rs. 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The phone is sold in Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, and Tundra Green shades. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting July 17.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Specification, Features

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset ships with Android 15-based XOS 15. 

One of the highlights of the phone is the customisable AI button, which is placed on the right edge, below the volume rocker and the power button. It offers single-press and long-press functionalities, and can be personalised to access more than 30 apps, including YouTube and Google Maps. To activate the AI voice assistant, Folax, users can long-press the AI button. The phone also supports AI Call Assistant, AI Writing Assistant and Google's Circle to Search feature.

Infinix's Hot 60 5G+ boasts HyperEngine 5.0 Lite Gaming Technology and a dedicated XBoost AI Game Mode. It is claimed to be the first handset in its segment to support up to 90fps gaming. 

For optics, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ has a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back and supports dual-mode video recording. The phone also has an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset features Ultralink Connectivity, which allows users to communicate via voice calls in low or no-network areas. However, this feature is only supported on Infinix-to-Infinix phones.

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is backed by a 5,200mAh battery. It supports bypass charging as well as reverse wired charging. The handset gets an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 7.8mm in thickness.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iPhone 17 Pro Alleged Hands-on Images Offer Closer Look at the New Rear Camera Design
Android Canary Channel With Rolling Releases to Replace Google's Developer Previews

