UIDAI Launches New Aadhaar App for Android and iOS Users, Makes It Easier to Store and Share ID

The new app is dubbed Aadhaar, and it is currently available on both Play Store and the App Store.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 12:36 IST
Photo Credit: Paytm

UIDAI said the new app is aimed at creating a “completely paperless experience”

Highlights
  • The new app lets users store the Aadhaar cards of their family
  • Users can also mask the card when viewing
  • The new Aadhaar app is not replacing the mAadhaar app
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced the launch of a new Aadhaar app on Sunday. The new app is aimed at helping Indian citizens securely store their Aadhaar card and even share it with others. The app is available on both Android's Google Play and iOS' App Store. The app works alongside the mAadhaar app, which functions more as a place to verify details, download the ID, and order a physical Aadhaar card. The agency said that the new app will help create a completely paperless experience.

New Aadhaar App Launched: Features and Details

First thing to understand is that the new Aadhaar app is not a replacement for the existing mAadhaar app. It does not have some of the features in the older app, such as downloading the digital card, ordering a PVC card, verifying email and mobile, and generating a virtual ID. The new app can be considered as a place where you can store and show your card and share it securely.

UIDAI highlights that the app will allow cardholders to carry their Aadhaar information in a digital format. Although Indian citizens can already do so by carrying the PDF version of the card or online via Digilocker, however, the new app offers a user-friendly interface and a two-step process to access the details.

Highlighting some of the features, the agency mentioned that citizens can carry multiple Aadhaar cards in the app, allowing them to store their family members' details as well. The current limit is up to five profiles. However, to add multiple Aadhaar cards, they must be linked to the same mobile number as the primary card. The new Aadhaar app also lets them access all the details on their smartphones and share the data in a verifiable credential format.

Users can also add a biometric lock to secure the data. Once enabled, the biometrics remained locked until the cardholder temporarily unlocks or disables the system. It also shows updated profile data after a successful update request. Additionally, sharing QR codes and verifiable credentials is also possible via the app. Finally, users can scan Aadhaar-related QR codes in the app for any service or transaction.

How to Use the New Aadhaar App

  1. To use the app, you will first have to download and install it from the Play Store or App Store.
  2. Then, you will have to select your preferred language and enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
  3. The app will then ask to send an SMS from your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
  4. Once the OTP has been entered, you will be redirected to perform face authentication.
  5. After completing the Face auth, you will have to enter a six-digit password.
  6. That's it. Now you can see your Aadhaar card on the app's profile page. You can also mask it, share it, and add a biometric lock.
  7. The same process can be repeated to add up to four more Aadhaar profiles.
Further reading: UIDAI, Aadhaar, App, Android, iOS, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Grand Theft Auto 5 Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in November

