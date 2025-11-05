Technology News
PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Extended: How to Link PAN and Aadhaar Online by December 31

You can submit the Aadhaar PAN link request both in the Post-login as well as in Pre-login modes.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 November 2025 18:29 IST
PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Extended: How to Link PAN and Aadhaar Online by December 31

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

Indian citizens can now complete the process easily through the Income Tax e-filing portal

Highlights
  • Linking PAN with Aadhaar keeps it active and prevents penalties
  • Process can be completed easily through the Income Tax e-Filing Portal
  • You can link PAN and Aadhaar in both pre-login and post-login modes
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), under the Ministry of Finance, has once again extended the deadline for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with the Aadhaar card to December 31, giving Indian taxpayers more time to complete the mandatory process. The PAN-Aadhaar linkage is crucial for individuals to ensure their PAN remains active and to avoid potential penalties or restrictions on financial transactions. Linking the two identification documents helps the Income Tax Department verify identities, prevent tax evasion, and streamline digital services. 

With the extended deadline, citizens can now complete the process easily through the Income Tax e-filing portal or other online methods without visiting any physical centres. The government continues to urge taxpayers who have not yet linked their PAN and Aadhaar to do so promptly to avoid future inconveniences, such as invalidation of their PAN. 

How to Link PAN and Aadhaar Online

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, you will need to ensure you make a payment of Aadhaar PAN link fee on the e-Filing Portal and then submit the Aadhaar PAN link request after the fee is paid.

How to Pay Aadhaar PAN Link Fee on e-Filing Portal

  1. Visit the e-Filing Portal home page and click on Link Aadhaar in the Quick Links section. Alternatively, you can log in to your account directly using your credentials.
  2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers carefully in the respective fields.
  3. Click on Continue to Pay Through e-Pay Tax to proceed with the payment.
  4. Enter your PAN again to confirm it, and provide a mobile number to receive the OTP.
  5. After verifying the OTP, you will be redirected to the e-Pay Tax page.
  6. Click on Proceed under the Income Tax tile to continue.
  7. Select the relevant Assessment Year and choose the Type of Payment as Other Receipts (500), then click Continue.
  8. The applicable fee amount will be automatically filled under the Others section. Click Continue to proceed.
  9. Once the challan is generated, select your preferred mode of payment from the available options.
  10. You will then be redirected to your bank's website to complete the payment process.
  11. After successfully completing the payment, return to the Income Tax e-Filing Portal to link your Aadhaar with your PAN.

You can submit the Aadhaar PAN link request both in the Post-login and in Pre-login modes.

How to Submit Aadhaar PAN Link Request in Post-Login Mode

  1. Log in to the e-Filing Portal using your credentials.
  2. On the Dashboard, go to the Profile section and click on Link Aadhaar under the Link Aadhaar to PAN option.
  3. Alternatively, you can click on Link Aadhaar in the Personal Details section.
  4. Enter your Aadhaar number carefully in the provided field.
  5. Click on Validate to submit your Aadhaar-PAN link request.

How to Submit Aadhaar PAN Link Request in Pre-Login Mode

  1. Go to the e-Filing Portal home page and click on Link Aadhaar under the Quick Links section.
  2. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers and then click on Validate.
  3. Provide all the mandatory details as required and click on Link Aadhaar.
  4. Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your registered mobile number and click on Validate.
  5. Once validated, your request for linking Aadhaar with PAN will be submitted successfully.

Now you can check the Aadhaar-PAN link status. Here's how to do it:

  1. Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal home page.
  2. On the homepage, click on the Link Aadhaar Status option under the Quick Links section.
  3. Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers in the respective fields.
  4. Click on the View Link Aadhaar Status button.
  5. The system will display the current status of your Aadhaar-PAN linking on the screen.
  6. If your Aadhaar is successfully linked with PAN, a confirmation message will appear. If not, the page will show that the linkage is pending or not completed.

FAQs

1. What is the new deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking?

The CBDT has extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar to December 31, 2025. Taxpayers now have extra time to complete the process through the Income Tax e-Filing Portal before their PAN becomes inactive.

2. Why is PAN-Aadhaar linking mandatory?

Linking PAN with Aadhaar keeps your PAN active and valid. It also helps the Income Tax Department verify identities, prevent tax evasion, and streamline digital services.

3. How can I pay the PAN-Aadhaar linking fee online?

Go to the e-Filing Portal, click Link Aadhaar, and select e-Pay Tax. Verify your details, generate the challan, and complete the payment through your bank.

4. Can I link PAN and Aadhaar without logging in?

Yes, you can. Visit the e-Filing Portal homepage, click Link Aadhaar, enter your details, validate via OTP, and submit your request.

5. How do I check my PAN-Aadhaar link status?

Visit the e-Filing Portal, click Link Aadhaar Status, enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers, and view the current linking status.

Comments

Further reading: PAN, PAN Aadhaar Link, Aadhaar, Link PAN Aadhaar Online
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Steam Deck Gets a Display-Off Low-Power Mode for Downloads Three Years After Launch

