Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to each individual in India. It is a crucial document that is required by several organisations to access government-issued benefits and welfare schemes. Apart from this, Aadhaar also serves as a proof of identity for services such as admissions, banking, driving license, passport, and various forms. Due to its increasing importance concerning financial and personal verification processes, Aadhaar details must be securely stored, and one of the ways to do so is by using a masked Aadhaar.

What is Masked Aadhaar?

Masked Aadhaar is a version of the Aadhaar card where the first eight digits of the identification number are hidden and only the last four digits are visible. The hidden numbers are replaced with “xxxx-xxxx”. This prevents applications and organisations from accessing your complete Aadhaar details, promising increased privacy and less risk of identity theft and fraud.

It can be used as an alternative to the traditional Aadhaar card and is equally valid, as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016. A masked Aadhaar can be used for most e-KYC purposes, such as ticket and hotel bookings, job applications, and more, although there may be certain cases where an unmasked Aadhaar is required.

You can download a masked Aadhaar online with just a few easy-to-follow steps.

How to Download Masked Aadhaar via UIDAI Website

Navigate to the UIDAI website myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or click here Select the Download Aadhaar optin under the My Aadhaar tab Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number/ 28-digit Enrollment ID (EID)/ 16-digit Virtual ID (VID). Verify with the captcha code, and click on Send OTP An OTP will then be sent to your registered mobile number Now, tick the box where it says, “Do you want a masked Aadhaar”? Enter the received verification code to confirm your identity and select Verify and Download Your masked Aadhaar should begin downloading in the form of a password-protected PDF document. The password format includes the first four letters of your name in uppercase and your year of birth

How to Download Masked Aadhaar via mAadhaar App

Install the mAadhaar app via the App Store (for iPhone) or the Google Play Store (for Android) Select your preferred language, enter your registered mobile number, and submit the received OTP for verification Now, go to the dashboard and select Download Aadhaar under Get Aadhaar Selet Masked Aadhaar from the Aadhaar type options Input your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID, and enter the captcha code Generate an OTP, enter the received code, and select Verify and Download Your masked Aadhaar should now begin downloading

How to Download Aadhaar via DigiLocker