Masked Aadhaar hides the first eight digits, showing only the last four
It can be downloaded via UIDAI’s website by selecting the masked option
It enhances privacy and reduces risks of identity theft or misuse
Advertisement
Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to each individual in India. It is a crucial document that is required by several organisations to access government-issued benefits and welfare schemes. Apart from this, Aadhaar also serves as a proof of identity for services such as admissions, banking, driving license, passport, and various forms. Due to its increasing importance concerning financial and personal verification processes, Aadhaar details must be securely stored, and one of the ways to do so is by using a masked Aadhaar.
What is Masked Aadhaar?
Masked Aadhaar is a version of the Aadhaar card where the first eight digits of the identification number are hidden and only the last four digits are visible. The hidden numbers are replaced with “xxxx-xxxx”. This prevents applications and organisations from accessing your complete Aadhaar details, promising increased privacy and less risk of identity theft and fraud.
It can be used as an alternative to the traditional Aadhaar card and is equally valid, as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016. A masked Aadhaar can be used for most e-KYC purposes, such as ticket and hotel bookings, job applications, and more, although there may be certain cases where an unmasked Aadhaar is required.
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More