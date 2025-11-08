Technology News
Aadhaar Masking: How to Share a Copy of Your Aadhaar Without Showing the Full 12 Digits

Learn how to download a masked Aadhaar and keep it secure for identification purposes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 November 2025 06:00 IST
Aadhaar Masking: How to Share a Copy of Your Aadhaar Without Showing the Full 12 Digits

Photo Credit: UIDAI

Here's how to download a masked Aadhaar online by following these simple steps

Highlights
  • Masked Aadhaar hides the first eight digits, showing only the last four
  • It can be downloaded via UIDAI’s website by selecting the masked option
  • It enhances privacy and reduces risks of identity theft or misuse
Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to each individual in India. It is a crucial document that is required by several organisations to access government-issued benefits and welfare schemes. Apart from this, Aadhaar also serves as a proof of identity for services such as admissions, banking, driving license, passport, and various forms. Due to its increasing importance concerning financial and personal verification processes, Aadhaar details must be securely stored, and one of the ways to do so is by using a masked Aadhaar.

What is Masked Aadhaar?

Masked Aadhaar is a version of the Aadhaar card where the first eight digits of the identification number are hidden and only the last four digits are visible. The hidden numbers are replaced with “xxxx-xxxx”. This prevents applications and organisations from accessing your complete Aadhaar details, promising increased privacy and less risk of identity theft and fraud.

It can be used as an alternative to the traditional Aadhaar card and is equally valid, as per the Aadhaar Act, 2016. A masked Aadhaar can be used for most e-KYC purposes, such as ticket and hotel bookings, job applications, and more, although there may be certain cases where an unmasked Aadhaar is required.

You can download a masked Aadhaar online with just a few easy-to-follow steps.

How to Download Masked Aadhaar via UIDAI Website

  1. Navigate to the UIDAI website myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in or click here
  2. Select the Download Aadhaar optin under the My Aadhaar tab
  3. Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number/ 28-digit Enrollment ID (EID)/ 16-digit Virtual ID (VID).
  4. Verify with the captcha code, and click on Send OTP
  5. An OTP will then be sent to your registered mobile number
  6. Now, tick the box where it says, “Do you want a masked Aadhaar”?
  7. Enter the received verification code to confirm your identity and select Verify and Download
  8. Your masked Aadhaar should begin downloading in the form of a password-protected PDF document. The password format includes the first four letters of your name in uppercase and your year of birth

How to Download Masked Aadhaar via mAadhaar App

  1. Install the mAadhaar app via the App Store (for iPhone) or the Google Play Store (for Android)
  2. Select your preferred language, enter your registered mobile number, and submit the received OTP for verification
  3. Now, go to the dashboard and select Download Aadhaar under Get Aadhaar
  4. Selet Masked Aadhaar from the Aadhaar type options
  5. Input your Aadhaar number, EID, or VID, and enter the captcha code
  6. Generate an OTP, enter the received code, and select Verify and Download
  7. Your masked Aadhaar should now begin downloading

How to Download Aadhaar via DigiLocker

  1. Navigate to the DigiLocker website digilocker.gov.in or click here. You can also access it with the DigiLocker app on the App Store and Play Store
  2. Sign in using your mobile number, user credentials, or Aadhaar number, and complete OTP verification
  3. Search for UIDAI in the search bar and select Aadhaar
  4. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and verify with the OTP received on the registered mobile number
  5. Once done, your Aadhaar card will appear under the Issued Documents tab and can be downloaded from there.
Further reading: Aadhaar, Aadhaar card, UIDAI, Masked Aadhaar
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
