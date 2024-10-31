Nintendo has launched a new music app with a library that consists of video game soundtracks from classics like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda games. It has scores from newer releases as well and newer tracks will be added to the app. Users do not require a Nintendo Switch to access the app, however, they will need a Nintendo Switch Online membership alongside an active Nintendo account. The Nintendo Music app is available for Android as well as iOS devices in select regions globally.

Nintendo Music Availability

The Nintendo Music app is available for Android and iOS devices via Google Play and App Store, respectively. Users will require a Nintendo Switch Online membership and a Nintendo account to access the app.

Nintendo Music app is currently available in the US, the UK, Japan, and Australia among many other countries. Notably, the application is not accessible in India yet.

Nintendo Music Features

The Nintendo Music app allows users to stream video game soundtracks from games like Splatoon 3, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Kirby Star Allies, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Pikmin 4, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet among many others. There are preset playlists based on games, genres, characters, moods and more that users can enjoy. Users can create their own playlists as well, similar to other music streaming apps like Spotify and YouTube Music.

Nintendo has included a Spoiler Prevention feature in the Nintendo Music app. If there is a game that the user has not yet played and they want to avoid its soundtrack, they can enable this feature and select the game. This will keep those select tracks hidden from the users's library until they delist the game.

The Nintendo Music app includes an Extend feature which allows users to extend the runtime of a certain track by essentially looping it. Users can choose to loop a track for 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes.