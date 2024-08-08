Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will end on August 11. The Independence Day special sale that started on August 6 has already introduced discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, home appliances, and electronic items. The sale has also listed best-selling laptops with up to Rs. 45,000 discount. Buyers can avail of bank discounts and exchange offers to further lower the price.

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings exciting offers on a range of laptops from top brands including Acer, HP, and Lenovo among others. The Dell 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 33,990 on the e-commerce website. The laptop powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display has an MRP of Rs. 61,817. Asus's Vivobook 15 is available for Rs. 49,990, instead of Rs. 76,990. Last year's Honor MagicBook X16 is also listed with up to Rs. 20,000 discount.

Buyers can use exchange offers, coupon-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options to secure the best deals in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale. Customers with SBI credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount through their card and EMI transactions. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based discounts as well.

If you're looking for a decent laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can consider the below-listed options. Buyers are recommended to compare the prices and deals with Flipkart's ongoing Flash sale before placing the order.