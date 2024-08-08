Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale started on August 6.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 August 2024 14:59 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000

Photo Credit: Honor

Amazon is offering best-selling laptops with up to Rs. 45,000 discount

Highlights
  • Customers with SBI credit cards can get additional savings
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will end on August 11
  • Buyers can use exchange offers and coupon-based discounts
Advertisement

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 sale will end on August 11. The Independence Day special sale that started on August 6 has already introduced discounts and deals on different mobile phones, accessories, home appliances, and electronic items. The sale has also listed best-selling laptops with up to Rs. 45,000 discount. Buyers can avail of bank discounts and exchange offers to further lower the price. 

This year's Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings exciting offers on a range of laptops from top brands including Acer, HPand Lenovo among others. The Dell 15 laptop is priced at Rs. 33,990 on the e-commerce website. The laptop powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 15.6-inch full-HD display has an MRP of Rs. 61,817. Asus's Vivobook 15 is available for Rs. 49,990, instead of Rs. 76,990. Last year's Honor MagicBook X16 is also listed with up to Rs. 20,000 discount.

Buyers can use exchange offers, coupon-based discounts, and no-cost EMI options to secure the best deals in the ongoing Great Freedom Festival sale. Customers with SBI credit cards can get a 10 percent instant discount through their card and EMI transactions. Further, there are Amazon Pay-based discounts as well. 

If you're looking for a decent laptop under Rs. 50,000, you can consider the below-listed options. Buyers are recommended to compare the prices and deals with Flipkart's ongoing Flash sale before placing the order.

Product MRP Deal Price
Dell 15 Rs. 61,817 Rs. 33,990
Asus Vivobook 15  Rs. 76,990 Rs. 49,990
HP 15s   Rs. 62,416 Rs. 43,490
Lenovo S14 Intel Core i5  Rs. 1,26,62 Rs. 42,490
Acer Aspire 3  Rs. 33,999 Rs. 18,990
Honor MagicBook X16 (2023)  Rs. 76,999 Rs. 42,529
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) Laptop

Honor MagicBook X16 (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 16.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.75 kg
Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) Laptop

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.70 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024, Amazon Great Freedom Festival, Sale Offers, Discount Sale, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
ByteDance Unveils Jimeng AI, a Text-to-Video Generation Platform That Could Rival OpenAI Sora

Related Stories

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 50,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Realme 13 4G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: See Price
  3. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  5. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  6. Google Pixel Watch 3 Details Leak Again; Tipped to Get Old Processor
  7. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
  2. ByteDance Unveils Jimeng AI, a Text-to-Video Generation Platform That Could Rival OpenAI Sora
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
  5. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August
  6. Sony Sells 2.4 Million PS5 Units in First Quarter, First-Party Games Lift PlayStation Business
  7. Redmi Note 14 3C Reportedly Listed on 3C Website; Charging Details Leaked
  8. YouTube Testing a Gemini AI-Powered Video Outline Generation Tool to Help Creators
  9. OnePlus Smartphones to Get Monthly Updates With New Software Series: Eligible Devices
  10. Google Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Pack Same Processor as Pixel Watch 2; May Get 60Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »