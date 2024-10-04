Google usually unveils its Pixel A-series smartphones at its annual Google I/O event in May every year. However, early reports indicate that Pixel 9a will hit shelves earlier than usual, with pre-orders starting mid-March 2025. The tech giant may permanently shift the A series launch cycle to the new March timeframe. Google launched the Pixel 9 family in August, about two months ahead of its usual October timeframe.

Android Headlines, citing multiple sources, reports that Google will start accepting pre-orders for the Pixel 9a around mid-March 2025. The handset will reportedly be available in stores before the end of that same month. Shipping will also start before the end of March next year. This launch timeline is two months early compared to previous Pixel A series announcements that took place around the Google I/O event in May.

Google May Continue Its Early Launch Trend

A March launch window seems possible as Google shifted the launch schedule of the rest of the Pixel 9 series by two months. The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were unveiled in August, bucking the traditional October release window.

The report further suggests that this early dates will be a permanent launch schedule for the Pixel A-series. This indicates that the purported Pixel 10a could be unveiled in March 2026.

Google's Pixel 9a is expected to feature flush rear camera housing dropping Google's signature camera visor design. It is said to come in porcelain (white), iris (blueish purple), obsidian (black), and peony (pink) shades.

The Pixel 8a successor could debut with Android 15 and get seven years of updates. It is expected to run on the Tensor G4 chipset.