Vivo S20 Series Launch Date Set for November 28; Colour Options Revealed

Vivo S20 Pro is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S20 series has the Aura Light ring LED for portrait shots

Highlights
  • Vivo S20 will pack a 6,500mAh battery
  • Both models will be released in three colourways
  • Vivo S20 was recently spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
Vivo S20 series is set to launch in China next week, the company has announced on Weibo. The lineup will comprise the standard Vivo S20 and S20 Pro, as a successor to the Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro. Vivo has shared the design of the phones revealing its colour options. Meanwhile, almost all of its specifications have leaked in the last few weeks. The Vivo S20 Pro will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, while the Vivo S20 may ship with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

Vivo China took to Weibo to share that the S20 series will launch on November 28 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST). The post comes with images showing the design and colours of the Vivo S20 and Vivo S20 Pro. The former is confirmed to be available in Jade Dew White, Phoenix Feather Gold, and Pine Smoke Ink shades, while the latter will be launched in Phoenix Feather Gold, Pine Smoke Ink and Purple Air finishes (all translated from Chinese).

Vivo S20 Series Design, Specifications

The images reveal dual rear cameras on the Vivo S20 and triple rear cameras on the Vivo S20 Pro. Both models have the Aura Light ring LED for portrait shots.

Both models are already up for pre-reservations in China. As per the listing, the Vivo S20 will pack a 6,500mAh battery and a 7.19mm thick profile. The Vivo S20 Pro is confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and will boast a 50-megapixel Sony periscope telephoto sensor.

Customers pre-booking the phones can avail benefits worth CNY 278 (roughly Rs. 3,000).

As per past leaks, the Vivo S20 Pro will feature a 6.67-inch display with a 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) resolution and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,500mAh battery on the Pro model with 90W charging support. The Vivo S20 also recently surfaced on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

 

Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
