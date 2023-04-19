Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working; Streaming Service Responds

Spotify appears to be inaccessible for several users. Gadgets 360 spotted that streaming music and podcasts on the service was not accessible as of 5:40pm IST. Users have also begun to report issues with accessing the service on downtime tracking website Downdetector. The Web interface for Spotify appears to load normally, but no episodes, albums or playlists are shown to users. Spotify has acknowledged user reports of being unable to access the service and says it is investigating the issue.

Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) April 19, 2023

