Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working; Streaming Service Responds

Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working; Streaming Service Responds

Spotify podcasts and music are currently inaccessible for users via the Web interface and the mobile apps.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 April 2023 18:01 IST
Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working; Streaming Service Responds

Spotify appears to be inaccessible for several users. Gadgets 360 spotted that streaming music and podcasts on the service was not accessible as of 5:40pm IST. Users have also begun to report issues with accessing the service on downtime tracking website Downdetector. The Web interface for Spotify appears to load normally, but no episodes, albums or playlists are shown to users. Spotify has acknowledged user reports of being unable to access the service and says it is investigating the issue.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.
Refresh
Comments
Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter for breaking news and more.
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel Fold, Pixel 7a Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Mi Band 8 With 1.62-Inch AMOLED Display Launched at This Price: See Details
  3. Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working
  4. Artist Sparks Angry Row After AI Work Wins Prestigious Photo Award
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Could Get This Design Feature From Pro Models
  6. Croma Festival of Dreams Sale: Best Deals
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications, Price Tipped
  8. Realme Narzo N55 With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  10. Alphabet Shares Fall as Google Risks Removal on Samsung Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Down? Users Report Music, Podcasts Not Working; Streaming Service Responds
  2. Google Pixel Fold Will Reportedly Launch in June; Leaked Design Renders Show 2 Colour Options
  3. watchOS 10 Could Feature Redesigned Home Screen Similar to iOS
  4. Zomato Says Most Blinkit Stores Resumed Operations After Wage Protests, Shutdown
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max to Get Periscope Lens With 5-6x Optical Zoom: Report
  6. Apple Fans Flock to First Store in Mumbai, Show Off Original Macintosh, Vintage Products
  7. Instagram Updated With Support for Adding Up to Five Links to User Profiles: All Details
  8. Netflix Slashes Subscription Rates in 116 Countries After Low-Priced Plan Finds Success in India
  9. iQoo 11 5G, iQoo 9 Series Price in India Discounted During Third Anniversary Sale: Check Offers
  10. Xbox Game Pass April 2023 Wave Announced: Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Medieval Dynasty, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.