Telegram’s new power saving mode turns on automatically based on the battery’s charge percentage.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 March 2023 17:48 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Rubaitul Azad

Telegram’s latest version can be downloaded from the App Store

  • Telegram rolls out new update version 9.4.1 for macOS
  • The update brings individual autoplay settings for videos, GIFs, and more
  • Telegram update also brings bug fixes and performance improvements

Telegram has started rolling out an update for macOS this week with a bunch of new features and several new improvements. The app brings update version 9.4.1 to MacBooks with new features like power saving mode, individual autoplay settings for videos, GIFs, and more. It has also brought bug fixes and other improvements. The new power saving mode turns on automatically based on the battery's charge percentage. The latest version of the Telegram app can be downloaded from the App Store on MacBook.

According to the details shared by Telegram, the app is rolling out update version 9.4.1 for MacBook, bringing in new features and improvements on macOS. One of the notable features that the update has brought is the power saving mode on MacBook, which will reduce Telegram app's power consumption in low-charge conditions. Power saving mode activates automatically based on the device's battery percentage.

Telegram update for macOS has also brought a new switch that can disable all resource-intensive processes with one click. Additionally, it has also added auto-play settings for videos, GIFs, stickers, animated emojis, and more. The update is also said to bring bug fixes and several other performance improvements.

Do note that the update is available only for Telegram for macOS, which is specifically built for Macs. However, there is also a Telegram desktop app that runs on macOS, Windows, as well as Linux.

Earlier this month, Telegram rolled out its first major update of 2023, bringing in several new features including real-time chat translation and autosave feature for any incoming media. The translation feature, however, is only available to Premium users. The option to translate is available at the top of any foreign-language thread in the personal chats, groups, and channels. Users can select the available languages in the menu to translate the chat.

Further reading: Telegram, macOS, MacBook
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
