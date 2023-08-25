Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head

Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head

A web version of Threads is seen as key to attracting professionals and media types who are the most active users of social media.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 August 2023 16:50 IST
Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head

The rival to X, Threads was rushed out in early July by Meta

Highlights
  • Threads become the fastest downloaded app ever
  • X, owned by Elon Musk, still dominates as the platform for comment
  • Threads is not available in Europe

Threads, Meta's challenger to depose Twitter as the go-to platform for celebrities, companies and governments, is now available on the web as it seeks to revive its underwhelming launch.

A web version of Threads is seen as key to attracting professionals and media types who are the most active users of social media and post mainly from their computers during working hours.

"Threads.net is now live for everyone. Let us know what you think," posted Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Thursday, who also leads Threads.

threads web live adam mosseri Threads Web Version Is Now Live

Threads Web version is now live
Photo Credit: Threads/ @mosseri

Until now, Threads was accessible only as a mobile app on iPhones and Android phones.

"The Threads team is working hard to bring this experience to parity with mobile, and will be adding more functionality to the web experience in the coming weeks," a spokesman said.

The rival to Twitter (now called X) was rushed out in early July by Meta, which invited its more than a billion Instagram users to download the app.

This helped Threads become the fastest downloaded app ever, crushing the previous record held by AI sensation ChatGPT.

But the initial excitement did not last, with usage by the early adopters falling steadily ever since and users calling out for a web version of the app and other tweaks.

Many of the celebrities who were given a privileged early access to Threads — such as Jennifer Lopez or American Football star Tom Brady — have posted only rarely.

X, owned by Elon Musk, still dominates as the platform for comment and news, but the chaos endured at the platform since the Tesla owner took over has eroded its success and sent users seeking alternatives.

One measure of usership, by company Similarweb, showed that daily active users on the Android version of Threads dropped to 10.3 million from the peak of 49.3 million.

In the week of the Threads launch early last month, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg cautioned the app would "take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community."

Threads is not available in Europe because parent company Meta is unsure how to navigate the European Union's data privacy legislation.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Threads, Meta, Twitter, X, Web Version
Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun

Related Stories

Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro May Arrive in These New Colours Instead of Gold and Purple
  2. Moto G84 5G Key Specifications Revealed, to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  4. Moto G54 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC, to Launch on This Date
  5. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Might Be Launched
  6. Ahsoka to Aakhri Sach: Top Movies and Web Series to Watch This Week
  7. You Can Now Send 'HD' Videos on WhatsApp for Android: Here's How it Works
  8. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Rolls Down to Lunar Surface from Lander: Watch Here
  9. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  10. Nokia 2660 Flip Now Available in India in Two New Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G84 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of September 1 Launch: All Details
  2. After Chandrayaan-3 Success, ISRO Next Plans to Launch Aditya-L1 to Study Sun
  3. Threads' Web Version Is Now Live Globally, Confirms Instagram Head
  4. Moto G54 5G Launch Date Set for September 5; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity SoC
  5. Dune: Part Two Release Date Delayed to 2024 Due to Hollywood Actors’ Strike
  6. After Tesla Proposal, Government Considers Import Tax Cut for Automakers That Manufacture in India
  7. Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Could Offer AI-Powered Camera and Video Features, Pixel Superfan Surveys Suggest
  8. Microsoft President Brad Smith Calls for Clarity on AI Regulation: Details
  9. Pepe Coin Frenzy Turns to Fear After Anonymous Developers Make Changes to Wallet, Transfer Tokens: Report
  10. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G New Colour Option Teased Ahead of August 31 India Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.