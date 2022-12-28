Technology News
  TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm

TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives-Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm

TikTok said to be considered "high risk due to a number of security issues".

By Reuters | Updated: 28 December 2022 10:35 IST
TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives-Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm

As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices

Highlights
  • TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance
  • The bill will take effect once President signs the legislation into law
  • US lawmakers have proposed to implement a nationwide ban on the app

The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House's administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from US government devices.

The app is considered "high risk due to a number of security issues," the House's Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) said in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, and must be deleted from all devices managed by the House.

The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, from government devices. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to track Americans and censor content.

The $1.66 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,37,50,100 crore) omnibus spending bill, passed last week to fund the US government through to September 30, 2023, includes a provision to ban the app on federally managed devices, and will take effect once President Joe Biden signs the legislation into law.

"With the passage of the Omnibus that banned TikTok on executive branch devices, the CAO worked with the Committee on House Administration to implement a similar policy for the House," a spokesperson for the Chief Administrative Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

The message to staff said anyone with TikTok on their device would be contacted about removing it, and future downloads of the app were prohibited.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the new rule.

US lawmakers have put forward a proposal to implement a nationwide ban on the app.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

TikTok, Bytedance
Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi-Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government
TikTok Banned From All US House of Representatives-Managed Devices, says House Administration Arm
