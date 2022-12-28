Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government

Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi-Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government

There had been a growing demand for Esports to be included in the curriculum of multi-discipline events

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 28 December 2022 10:00 IST
Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi-Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government

Photo Credit: HP India

IT Ministry will be the nodal agency for online gaming-related matters

Highlights
  • Esports was included in 2018 Jakarta Asian Games as a demonstration sport
  • Sports ministry will have to include it in its curriculum
  • Singapore will host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June next year

The Government of India on Tuesday gave Esports a major boost by integrating it with mainline sports disciplines in the country.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, in exercise of the powers "conferred by clause (3) of article 77 of the Constitution" amended the rules governing Esports and asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Sports Ministry to include "e-Sports as part of multi-sports events".

There had been a growing demand for Esports to be included in the curriculum of multi-discipline events after it was included in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games as a demonstration sport, meaning medals won in the sport were not counted in the official overall medals tally.

But following the President's notification, issued on December 23, that IT Ministry will be the nodal agency for online gaming-related matters and the sports ministry will have to include it in its curriculum, it has come as shot in the arm for Esports enthusiasts.

The International Olympic Association (IOC) too is going big on popularising e-Sport with Singapore being confirmed to host the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in June next year.

This marks the next big step in supporting the development and integration of virtual sports with the Olympic movement and engaging further with competitive gamers.

The IOC had said in November this year that the Olympic Esports Week would showcase the best of virtual sports — hybrid physical and simulated sports — in the four-day festival from June 22 to 25, including exhibiting the latest technologies, panel discussions, education sessions and show matches.

IOC President Thomas Bach had said last month that the inaugural Olympic Esports Week would mark an important milestone "in our ambition to support the growth of virtual sports within the Olympic Movement".

The Indian DOTA 2 team had clinched bronze at the first Commonwealth Esports Championship held in Birmingham in August defeating New Zealand.

The sport will make its debut at the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China next year.

Reacting to the report of its inclusion as a mainline sport, Lokesh Suji, director, Esports Federation of India and vice-president of Asian Esports Federation, said the efforts of the fraternity had finally borne fruit.

"We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled. We welcome this announcement by our government, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry.

"From now onwards, we will have to build proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze," said Suji.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Esports, Gaming, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, iGaming, International Olympic Association, Asian Esports Federation
Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Follow: All Details
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Esports Now Recognised as Part of Multi-Sport Event, to Be Taken Care by Department of Sports: Government
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in 2023
  5. BIS Comes Out With Standards for USB Type-C Charging Port for Mobiles, Tablets
  6. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped, OnePlus Foldable Expected: Details
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  10. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung is Testing One UI 5.1 Update; Could Arrive With Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  2. Airtel 5G Plus Network Now Rolls Out in Jammu and Srinagar
  3. Reliance Jio Announces Largest Multi-State Rollout of 5G Services
  4. Poco C50 India Launch Tipped for January 3, Allegedly Spotted on Google Play Console Listing
  5. Google Contacts Gets New Highlight Tab on Android: All Details
  6. Paytm 2022 Recap Calls Delhi-NCR as India's Digital Payments Capital
  7. Agro Blockchain Sells BTC Mining Biz of Texas to Galaxy Digital Amid Crypto Plunge
  8. Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vi Meet DoT to Discuss Call Drop Issues, Service Quality
  9. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro Receives Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.