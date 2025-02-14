Technology News
  TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban

TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban

TikTok had more than 52 million downloads in 2024.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 February 2025 14:02 IST
TikTok Returns on Apple, Google US App Stores as President Trump Delays Ban

Photo Credit: Reuters

Trump said on Thursday that his 75-day deadline on TikTok could be extended.

TikTok returned to the US app stores of Apple and Google on Thursday as President Donald Trump delayed a ban on the Chinese-owned social media app and assured the tech giants they would not be fined for distributing or maintaining it.

The popular short video app used by nearly half of all Americans went dark briefly last month, before a law took effect on January 19 that requires its Chinese owner ByteDance either to sell it on national security grounds or face a ban.

The following day, President Trump signed an executive order seeking to delay the enforcement of the ban by 75 days, allowing TikTok to continue its operations in the US temporarily.

Although TikTok resumed service after President Trump's assurances, Google and Apple kept the app removed from their US app stores.

TikTok, the second-most downloaded app in the US  last year, said on Thursday that its latest app was now available for download.

The delay could have been because Google and Apple were awaiting assurances that they would not be prosecuted for hosting or distributing the app, according to analysts.

Trump's directive said the companies, which run mobile application stores or digital marketplaces where users can browse, download and update apps, would not face penalties for keeping the TikTok app up and running.

TikTok had more than 52 million downloads in 2024, according to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

About 52 percent of its total downloads were from Apple App Store, while 48 percent were from Google Play in the US last year, Sensor Tower said.

The law that requires ByteDance to sell TikTok's US assets or ultimately face a ban was signed by then President Joe Biden last April, triggered by national security concerns and fears that China could use the video-sharing app to spy on American users.

The US has never banned a major social media platform and the law that passed last year gives the government sweeping authority to ban or seek the sale of other Chinese-owned apps.

Trump said on Thursday that his 75-day deadline on TikTok could be extended.

The turmoil at TikTok attracted several potential buyers, including former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, who have expressed interest in the fast-growing business that analysts estimate could be worth as much as $50 billion (roughly Rs. 4,34,130 crore).

Trump has said that he was in talks with multiple people over TikTok's purchase and would likely have a decision on the app's future in February.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Further reading: TikTok, Apple, Google, App Store, US, Social Media, Donald Trump


