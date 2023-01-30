Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Twitter Direct Messages Button Disappears From Some Users’ Profiles on Android, iOS: Report

Twitter Direct Messages Button Disappears From Some Users’ Profiles on Android, iOS: Report

Twitter users can still send direct messages by heading to the Messages tab

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 January 2023 17:49 IST
Twitter Direct Messages Button Disappears From Some Users’ Profiles on Android, iOS: Report

Twitter rolled out a new update recently

Highlights
  • Twitter’s DM icon appears in between Follow and Notification buttons
  • Twitter has introduced several changes since Elon Musk took over
  • Twitter is yet to confirm any changes regarding the DM feature

Twitter has rolled out its latest update for Android and iOS recently and the option to send direct messages has reportedly disappeared for many users on both platforms. This means there is no option to send DMs via a profile page. Many users have reported the same on the microblogging site. The “DM” button usually appears between Follow and Notification buttons on a profile page. While this has suddenly disappeared for many Twitter users, they can still send direct messages by heading to the Messages tab and searching for the account they want to send a direct message to.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the option to send a DM directly from a Twitter user's profile page has suddenly disappeared for some Twitter users on both Android and iOS after the latest update for the app rolled out last week. The report says that the “DM” icon, which usually appears in between Follow and Notification icons on a user's profile page, has gone missing without any replacement. However, it added that many iPhone users can still see the DM icon.

Several Twitter users have reported this issue on the microblogging site. A Gadgets 360 staff member was also able to confirm that the DM button was missing on their Android phone. It is not yet confirmed whether the microblogging site has officially removed the DM button from users' profile pages or if it's just a bug. Twitter is yet to release any statement on the same.

Twitter has introduced several changes since Elon Musk acquired the platform in October 2022. Last month, it announced the ability to upload up to 60-minute-long videos for Twitter Blue subscribers via its Twitter Blue page. However, the feature is only available on the Web right now and is yet to be released for iOS or Android apps. The details shared on Twitter Community Page says that the Twitter Blue subscribers on the Web can now post up to a 60-minute video at 1080p resolution. Notably, the video size should not exceed 2GB.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were able to upload only 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution, with a file size limit of 512MB. After the initial rollout, controversy, and subsequent withdrawal, Twitter Blue subscription was relaunched under new CEO Elon Musk at a price of $11 (roughly Rs. 899) per month for iOS and $8 (roughly Rs. 653) per month for Web users. 

 

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a decent set of specifications on paper, but does the phone justify its high asking price? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Twitter DM, Twitter for android, Twitter for iOS
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Objects to Stricter Bail, Says Prosecutors Put Him in 'Worst Possible Light'
Featured video of the day
Marvel Snap Review

Related Stories

Twitter Direct Messages Button Disappears From Some Users’ Profiles on Android, iOS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications and Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  3. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  4. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
  5. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro X Review: Portable Powerhouse
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  7. Facebook Drains Users' Batteries on Purpose, Former Worker Alleges
  8. iPhone Users Can Now Search Messages by Date on WhatsApp
  9. YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out Translate Button for Comments
  10. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. NoiseFit Force Rugged Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: All Details
  2. Vivo X90 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Global Launch: All Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: Here's How Much They Cost Now
  4. WhatsApp Working on Ability to React to Messages in Community Announcement Groups on iOS: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  6. Vivo Y100 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 Event: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  8. Twitter Direct Messages Button Disappears From Some Users’ Profiles on Android, iOS: Report
  9. FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Objects to Stricter Bail, Says Prosecutors Put Him in 'Worst Possible Light'
  10. Shah Rukh Khan-Led Pathaan Collects Rs. 250 Crore Within First Five Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.