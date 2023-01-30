Twitter has rolled out its latest update for Android and iOS recently and the option to send direct messages has reportedly disappeared for many users on both platforms. This means there is no option to send DMs via a profile page. Many users have reported the same on the microblogging site. The “DM” button usually appears between Follow and Notification buttons on a profile page. While this has suddenly disappeared for many Twitter users, they can still send direct messages by heading to the Messages tab and searching for the account they want to send a direct message to.

According to a report by 9to5 Google, the option to send a DM directly from a Twitter user's profile page has suddenly disappeared for some Twitter users on both Android and iOS after the latest update for the app rolled out last week. The report says that the “DM” icon, which usually appears in between Follow and Notification icons on a user's profile page, has gone missing without any replacement. However, it added that many iPhone users can still see the DM icon.

Several Twitter users have reported this issue on the microblogging site. A Gadgets 360 staff member was also able to confirm that the DM button was missing on their Android phone. It is not yet confirmed whether the microblogging site has officially removed the DM button from users' profile pages or if it's just a bug. Twitter is yet to release any statement on the same.

Twitter has introduced several changes since Elon Musk acquired the platform in October 2022. Last month, it announced the ability to upload up to 60-minute-long videos for Twitter Blue subscribers via its Twitter Blue page. However, the feature is only available on the Web right now and is yet to be released for iOS or Android apps. The details shared on Twitter Community Page says that the Twitter Blue subscribers on the Web can now post up to a 60-minute video at 1080p resolution. Notably, the video size should not exceed 2GB.

Earlier, Twitter Blue subscribers were able to upload only 10-minute-long videos on the platform at 1080p resolution, with a file size limit of 512MB. After the initial rollout, controversy, and subsequent withdrawal, Twitter Blue subscription was relaunched under new CEO Elon Musk at a price of $11 (roughly Rs. 899) per month for iOS and $8 (roughly Rs. 653) per month for Web users.

