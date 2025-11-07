Technology News
Network Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Action Web Series Online

Aha’s latest thriller, Network, tells a powerful story about four people trapped in the web of technology and their struggle to escape its dangers.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2025 23:06 IST
Network Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Action Web Series Online

Photo Credit: Aha

Aha’s Telugu thriller Network follows four friends ensnared in a deadly web of technology.

  • Network is a 2025 Telugu action-thriller series now streaming on Aha
  • Starring Sriram, Priya Vadlamani, and Siddharth Menon
  • Directed by Sateesh Chandra and produced under Ramya Cinema
In an era defined by screens, Network is a chilly warning of what happens when the machines and gadgets take over. The new Aha original Telugu action-thriller, Mad (Meda), stars Sriram, Priya Vadlamani, Srinivasa Sai, Siddharth Menon, and Kamna Jethmalani in the lead roles, directed by Sateesh Chandra under Ramya Cinema. Full of suspense and plot turns, there will be some twists that will knock your socks off in Network. The story revolves around Srujan, Kiran, Swetcha, and Srinu, whose virtual obsession ironically becomes a burden when they are engulfed with real problems like manipulation, exploitation, and the battle for survival.

When and Where to Watch Network

Network is now streaming exclusively on Aha. Viewers can watch all episodes with an Aha subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Network

The Network trailer provides a tantalising peek into a world where technology is the saviour and the enemy. It starts with just regular people kind of consumed by their phones, showing little by little the darkest ordering sequelae when interest, control, and addiction intertwine. Now, they know that someone, or something, is watching them and also manipulating their lives as they delve further into the very dark web. What transpires is a mad dash to find the truth and escape. With tension, emotion and shocking twists, Network reflects the digital paranoia of today.

Cast and Crew of Network

In this series, Sriram has a role as Srujan, Priya Vadlamani in the character of Swetcha, Siddharth Menon plays Kiran, Srinivasa Sai acts as Srinu, and Kamna Jethmalani is in a crucial cast. This series, directed by Sateesh Chandra under the banner Ramya Cinema and Platform, is Aha.

Reception of Network

It's been praised by viewers and critics alike for its novelty and has mirrored society's increasing reliance on smartphones and social media. Its IMDb rating is 7.2/10.

 

Network Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Action Web Series Online
