WhatsApp might be developing a new feature that comes with several privacy benefits for its Android application. Dubbed Username keys, there are two parts to this feature, a WhatsApp tracker revealed. The first part is the username itself, which is said to replace the need to share one's number when sharing their WhatsApp account. The second is Username keys, which are said to allow users to manage whether a first-time texter can contact the user or not. Separately, the company is also said to be expanding the real-time voice chat feature with Meta AI to the iOS app.

WhatsApp Said to Be Working on Username Keys, Expanding Meta AI Voice Chat

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform is developing Username keys to make it easier to manage whether a stranger can text them or not. The new feature was first spotted in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.22.9 update, and it is currently not available to the beta testers of the platform.

Username keys feature in WhatsApp for Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on images shared by the feature tracker, WhatsApp's Android app is developing usernames for users, which will replace the need to share phone numbers when sharing their account. This way, if they want someone to text them on the app, they can simply share their username. This is similar to Telegram, where users can find others using the app and text them via usernames.

The instant messaging platform will also let users configure a Username key, which is a four-digit PIN code. As per the screenshot, when a user sets up their key, they will have to share both their username and the key to ask someone to send a message for the first time. This means those who do not have this key will not be able to text the user despite having their username. This feature is said not to affect those who are in an existing conversation with the user or have the user's phone number.

Separately, WABetaInfo also claimed that real-time voice chat with Meta AI is being expanded to the platform's iOS app. In the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.21.10.76 update, the feature tracker spotted the option to initiate two-way voice conversations with the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. Notably, this feature was previously seen in the company's Android app. Voice chat with Meta AI could be rolled out to all iOS users in the next few weeks.