iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport 'Transparent' Rear Panel, Hole Punch Display Cutout

Apple is reportedly testing a variable aperture solution for the main camera of the iPhone 18 Pro series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 18:43 IST
iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport 'Transparent' Rear Panel, Hole Punch Display Cutout

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 17 Pro Max runs on Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip

Highlights
  • Apple is said to be testing the HIAA technology for iPhone 18 Pro series
  • iPhone 18 Pro series may adopt a design inspired by the Nothing phones
  • They could go official in September next year
Apple's iPhone 17 series of smartphones was launched in September, and details about next year's iPhone 18 Pro models have already started surfacing online. The latest information leaked by a tipster suggests that the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series may adopt a design inspired by UK startup Nothing, as well as other OEMs in the past, such as HTC. They are also expected to feature a display cutout for the selfie camera. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 chip.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Leak Hints at Notable Design Changes

On Weibo, a tipster known as Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the iPhone 18 Pro series will have a transparent rear panel. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to feature a steel encased battery. Apple is said to be testing the hole in active area (HIAA) technology for the iPhone 18 Pro series, which will be used to integrate components like the camera or Face ID sensors on OLED screens. This is likely to be a step toward a full-screen design on future iPhone models.

iphone 18 pro dcs weibo apple

Photo Credit: Weibo/DCS

 

The iPhone 18 Pro models are said to adopt a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera. On the rear, the main camera could feature a variable aperture. However, Apple is likely to retain the large horizontal camera island design seen on the iPhone 17 Pro models.

The same source previously claimed that Apple could adopt HIAA technology to place the selfie camera in a small cutout, while relocating the entire Face ID sensor beneath the display.

The iPhone 18 Pro models are said to come with the same display sizes as the iPhone 17 Pro series. The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to come with a 6.26-inch panel, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max may get a 6.9-inch screen. Both models are expected to be powered by an Apple A20 chip, built on TSMC's second-generation 2nm (N2) process. They are tipped to use a vapour chamber cooling system with stainless-steel materials.

Apple is rumoured to launch the iPhone 18 Pro in new burgundy, coffee, and purple colours. The launch of the new lineup could be staggered, with the Pro models releasing in September alongside the iPhone Fold, while the standard iPhone 18 and 18e might be pushed to Spring 2027.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro Series, Apple, HIAA
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
