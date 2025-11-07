Technology News
English Edition

Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know

A perfect blend of comedy, humour, and adventure, The Bad Guys: Breaking In is a treat for everyone, now showing on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2025 23:20 IST
Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

The new animated series The Bad Guys: Breaking In, featuring Wolf and his gang, is now on Netflix India!

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Bad Guys: Breaking Bad is an exciting pack of adventure and comedy.
  • A blend of comedy and humour, this one is perfect for all groups.
  • The Wolf and his gang make the most lovable and reformed criminals.
Advertisement

The latest animated heist comedy series called The Bad Guys: Breaking In is now streaming on Netflix. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for this animated series can gear up, as it has made its OTT debut. The best part about this series is the fun, witty lines with a clever heist to a star-studded voice cast. This one is promising, fun, action and a total surprise for all the viewers. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch The Bad Guys: Breaking In?

The CG's animated heist comedy Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix India. You will need an active subscription to the platform to enjoy the series.

Official Trailer and Plot

The story follows the life of a wolf and his quirky gang. Showing how their life changes from just being mischievous dreamers to being skilled criminals, who are very lovable. Packed with a strong animation, witty story, and quite entertaining voices, this one is sure to crack the fans up.Divided into six episodes, going back to the life of the Wolf and his group, the story goes way back when they become the world's most reformed criminals. A journey that is ambitious yet clumsy masterminds, trying to get a hang of the underworld and making their place. This shows the fans a glimpse into how the iconic gang came together.

Cast and Crew

The Bad Guys: Breaking In has a fantastic lineup of vocals given to the animated characters by Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamontopoulos, Mallory Low and many others.

Reception

The Bad Guys: Breaking In, based on the life of Wolf and his gang, comedy comedy-packed animated show, is now streaming on Netflix India. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity Compared

Related Stories

Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Lava Agni 4 Battery Details Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on November 20
  3. Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-NOx, Purifier Hot+Cool HP1 Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Spot Signs of Baby Planets in a Star’s Mysterious Disk
  2. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Telescope Challenges Old Theories on Mini-Neptune Worlds
  3. Ziddi Ishq OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay Starrer
  4. Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  5. Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy
  6. Network Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Action Web Series Online
  7. OpenAI Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Allegations of ChatGPT's Role in Suicides and Mental Breakdown: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold to Be Produced in Limited Quantities; Samsung Plans to Review Market Reception: Report
  9. Google Reportedly Starts Rolling Out Gemini Assistant in Android Auto
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport 'Transparent' Rear Panel, Hole Punch Display Cutout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »