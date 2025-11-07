Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know

The latest animated heist comedy series called The Bad Guys: Breaking In is now streaming on Netflix. The fans who have been eagerly waiting for this animated series can gear up, as it has made its OTT debut. The best part about this series is the fun, witty lines with a clever heist to a star-studded voice cast. This one is promising, fun, action and a total surprise for all the viewers. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch The Bad Guys: Breaking In?

The CG's animated heist comedy Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix India. You will need an active subscription to the platform to enjoy the series.

Official Trailer and Plot

The story follows the life of a wolf and his quirky gang. Showing how their life changes from just being mischievous dreamers to being skilled criminals, who are very lovable. Packed with a strong animation, witty story, and quite entertaining voices, this one is sure to crack the fans up.Divided into six episodes, going back to the life of the Wolf and his group, the story goes way back when they become the world's most reformed criminals. A journey that is ambitious yet clumsy masterminds, trying to get a hang of the underworld and making their place. This shows the fans a glimpse into how the iconic gang came together.

Cast and Crew

The Bad Guys: Breaking In has a fantastic lineup of vocals given to the animated characters by Michael Godere, Ezekiel Ajeigbe, Raul Ceballos, Chris Diamontopoulos, Mallory Low and many others.

Reception

The Bad Guys: Breaking In, based on the life of Wolf and his gang, comedy comedy-packed animated show, is now streaming on Netflix India. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6/10.