Technology News
English Edition

Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy

Kiss is a fantasy romance comedy movie that stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the key roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 November 2025 23:16 IST
Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy

Photo Credit: Zee5

Get ready for fun and madness as Nelson gains a quirky power to see couples’ futures when they kiss!

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kiss is a Tamil fantasy romance comedy film
  • It stars Kalvin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles
  • Streaming Now, only on Zee 5
Advertisement

Written and directed by Sathish Krishnan, Kiss is a Tamil Fantasy Romance Comedy film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. After making a sensation at the box office, this film revolves around a street musician who gains the ability to witness the future of the couple who kiss. However, his world turns upside down when he gets a vision of his own lover. What unfolds next takes him on a journey where he has to challenge fate.

When and Where to Watch Kiss

This movie is now streaming on Zee5, in the Tamil language. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kiss

This is a romance comedy drama movie that follows a street musician named Nelson (Played by Kavin), who develops a special ability called Kiss Josiyam, which enables him to see the future of the couple he watches kissing. He soon began to enjoy his powers, and most of the visions led to the separation of couples. However, when he falls in love with Sarah William (Played by Preethi Asrani), his future does not look favorable. Only then, he decided to challenge the fate. The movie will explore themes of romance, self-discovery, and fantasies.

Cast and Crew of Kiss

Directed by Sathish Krishnan and PA Shanmugam, this movie stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, supported by Devayani, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, and more. The film has been produced by Raahul, while Jen Martin has delivered music composition.

Reception of Kiss

The movie was theatrically released on Sept. 19th, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Kiss is 7.0/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zee5, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Cheapest Prepaid Plans with 84 Days Validity Compared

Related Stories

Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  3. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
  4. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Spot Signs of Baby Planets in a Star’s Mysterious Disk
  2. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Telescope Challenges Old Theories on Mini-Neptune Worlds
  3. Ziddi Ishq OTT Release: Know When, Where to Watch the Aaditi Pohankar, Parambrata Chattopadhyay Starrer
  4. Bad Guys: Breaking In Now Streaming on Netflix: This Is What You Need to Know
  5. Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy
  6. Network Is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Action Web Series Online
  7. OpenAI Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Allegations of ChatGPT's Role in Suicides and Mental Breakdown: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold to Be Produced in Limited Quantities; Samsung Plans to Review Market Reception: Report
  9. Google Reportedly Starts Rolling Out Gemini Assistant in Android Auto
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Tipped to Sport 'Transparent' Rear Panel, Hole Punch Display Cutout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »