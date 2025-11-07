Kiss Now Streaming on Zee5: Everything You Need to Know About the Tamil Romance Fantasy

Written and directed by Sathish Krishnan, Kiss is a Tamil Fantasy Romance Comedy film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. After making a sensation at the box office, this film revolves around a street musician who gains the ability to witness the future of the couple who kiss. However, his world turns upside down when he gets a vision of his own lover. What unfolds next takes him on a journey where he has to challenge fate.

When and Where to Watch Kiss

This movie is now streaming on Zee5, in the Tamil language. The viewers will need an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kiss

This is a romance comedy drama movie that follows a street musician named Nelson (Played by Kavin), who develops a special ability called Kiss Josiyam, which enables him to see the future of the couple he watches kissing. He soon began to enjoy his powers, and most of the visions led to the separation of couples. However, when he falls in love with Sarah William (Played by Preethi Asrani), his future does not look favorable. Only then, he decided to challenge the fate. The movie will explore themes of romance, self-discovery, and fantasies.

Cast and Crew of Kiss

Directed by Sathish Krishnan and PA Shanmugam, this movie stars Kavin and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, supported by Devayani, RJ Vijay, VTV Ganesh, and more. The film has been produced by Raahul, while Jen Martin has delivered music composition.

Reception of Kiss

The movie was theatrically released on Sept. 19th, 2025, where it received a decent response from the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of Kiss is 7.0/10.