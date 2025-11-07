Technology News
Lava Agni 4 Battery Capacity Details Leaked Days Ahead of Launch in India

Lava Agni 4 will feature the same battery capacity as its predecessor, according to a tipster.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 15:40 IST
Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Agni 4 will feature a glass rear panel

Highlights
  • Lava Agni 4 may be priced in India under Rs. 30,000
  • The handset will have an aluminium middle frame
  • The Lava Agni 4 could sport a 1.5K 120Hz flat OLED display
Lava Agni 4 will debut in India on November 20, succeeding the Agni 3 5G, which was introduced in the country in October 2024. The upcoming Agni 4 model will feature a premium aluminium frame, replacing the plastic build of its predecessor. It will also sport a dual rear camera setup, a sleek glass back, and a new side button, which may function similarly to Apple's camera control button. Ahead of the launch, some key features of the handset, including its battery capacity, charging speed and chipset details, have surfaced online.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) claimed in an X post that the Lava Agni 4 will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. The handset will support 66W wired fast charging, he added. Thanks to previous leaks, we can expect the Lava Agni 4 to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, along with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor at the back, alongside a secondary ultrawide shooter. The tipster added that the upcoming phone will feature an Action Button, which may act as Apple's camera control button. 

The Lava Agni 4 is also expected to sport a flat 1.5K OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature an aluminium middle frame and a "real glass" back panel.

Lava Agni 4 is tipped to cost under Rs. 30,000 in India. The handset is claimed to provide a “Zero Bloatware” experience and offer a Free Home Replacement service for its owners.

Notably, the existing Lava Agni 3, priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB+128GB option, features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.74-inch rear touch panel. It runs on the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chip and offers a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
