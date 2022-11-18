WhatsApp is reportedly testing a tweaked camera interface on the beta version of its app that would allow users easily record videos via a dedicated button for Android users. The newly introduced feature will allow users to easily switch to video recording. WhatsApp currently requires users to hold the shutter button on older WhatsApp versions. With the new camera interface on the latest beta version, users will also be able to switch between front-facing and rear-facing cameras while recording a video.

The new dedicated video recording feature was spotted by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is beta testing the changes to its built-in camera app through beta version 2.22.24.21 which as part of the Google Play Beta Program. The new beta update for Android adds new icons and a photo or video mode-switching functionality.

The instant messaging and voice-over-IP service's video recording mode may have been cumbersome as it required users to hold on to the shutter button for video recording which would stop as soon as the shutter button was lifted. With the new camera interface, users will also be able to switch between front-facing and rear-facing cameras while recording a video.

WhatsApp also recently introduced new features on the app that include call links. Earlier this month, the messaging service announced the global rollout of its Communities feature to all countries, including India. It also announced the rollout of group polls, one-tap video calling for up to 32 people and groups with up to 1024 members.

The company has now begun testing the ability to message oneself. The instant messaging service is also working on tweaks to the group chat feature that included an automatic muting feature of groups larger than 256 member participants.

