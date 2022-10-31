Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Begins Testing ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in New Beta Build for Android: Report

WhatsApp Begins Testing ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in New Beta Build for Android: Report

Once the feature is live users can see their own number among their WhatsApp contacts.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 October 2022 16:31 IST
WhatsApp Begins Testing ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in New Beta Build for Android: Report

WhatsApp is testing improvements to let users send messages to themselves

Highlights
  • The addition of the feature will help messages sync faster across devices
  • Messaging oneself was possible through WhatsApp's 'chat links' feature
  • WhatsApp is also working on an edit button for future versions

WhatsApp is looking to introduce a feature that lets users message themselves. Dubbed 'Message Yourself', the feature is expected to make its way on WhatsApp in a future update, with Android users being likely the first ones to see the feature show up in an upcoming version 2.22.24.2 update. Spotted in development by a reliable features tracker, a 'Message Yourself' caption will appear highlighting the chat when inside the chat window, where one would normally see the "last seen" label.

It is worth noting that users could already text themselves using direct chat links. As per those over at WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta simply adds official support for the feature, complete with a way to message yourself from right within the app. On the latest beta build, users can see their own number among their WhatsApp contacts with a description that reads, "Message Yourself."

In addition to seeing your own number as a contact in WhatsApp, any messages you send to it will now also sync faster and better with other devices if you're using WhatsApp's multi-device feature, since texting yourself is no longer an unsupported feature. Self-texting support is currently available on version 22.23.0.70 of the WhatsApp beta for iOS and version 2.22.24.2 of the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The development also arrives days after the Meta-owned messaging giant began rolling out a feature called Call Links, which allows users to host a group call using a URL, similar to a Google Meet, Zoom call invite system. These links can allow up to 32 people to join a call at a time. In addition, the link is supposed to be valid for up to 90 days.

The messaging app has also been toying with the idea of allowing users to edit sent messages on sits platform. Spotted in development on the recently released version 2.22.22.14, WhatsApp beta testers are expected to likely see an "Edited" label under messages to ensure transparency in communication. From what's known so far, once the feature rolls out, WhatsApp will give users 15 minutes to edit their messages.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android Beta, Meta
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Twitter Plans to Lay Off a Quarter of Its Workforce in First Round: Report
Netflix November 2022 Releases: The Crown, Manifest, Enola Holmes 2, and More

Related Stories

WhatsApp Begins Testing ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in New Beta Build for Android: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Caviar Designs iPhone 14 Pro Worth Rs 1 Crore With Rolex on the Back
  2. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1; 9 Banks to Participate
  3. HP Pavilion Plus Laptop 14 Review: Sophisticated Power
  4. Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications Tipped, May Get 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  5. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  8. Oppo A98 Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in India as Xiaomi 12i HyperCharge
  2. Realme 10 4G Set to Launch on November 9, Specifications, Configuration Options Revealed
  3. RBI to Begin Pilot of Digital Rupee on November 1 With Participation From 9 Banks
  4. Monica, O My Darling Trailer: Rajkummar Rao Plans a Perfect Murder in Netflix Movie
  5. Bharti Airtel Records 89 Percent Jump in Q2 Profit Amid Higher Subscriber Realisation
  6. Xiaomi 13 Pro Key Specifications Tipped, Likely to Feature 6.7-Inch E6 2K LTPO Display
  7. Security Firm Posts Apology for Using "Hoodie Hacker" Pic, Internet in Splits
  8. Beware! These Five Android Apps Can Hack, Drain Your Bank Accounts
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Runtime Clocks in at 3 Hours, 10 Minutes: Report
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing ‘Message Yourself’ Feature in New Beta Build for Android: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.