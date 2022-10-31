WhatsApp is looking to introduce a feature that lets users message themselves. Dubbed 'Message Yourself', the feature is expected to make its way on WhatsApp in a future update, with Android users being likely the first ones to see the feature show up in an upcoming version 2.22.24.2 update. Spotted in development by a reliable features tracker, a 'Message Yourself' caption will appear highlighting the chat when inside the chat window, where one would normally see the "last seen" label.

It is worth noting that users could already text themselves using direct chat links. As per those over at WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta simply adds official support for the feature, complete with a way to message yourself from right within the app. On the latest beta build, users can see their own number among their WhatsApp contacts with a description that reads, "Message Yourself."

In addition to seeing your own number as a contact in WhatsApp, any messages you send to it will now also sync faster and better with other devices if you're using WhatsApp's multi-device feature, since texting yourself is no longer an unsupported feature. Self-texting support is currently available on version 22.23.0.70 of the WhatsApp beta for iOS and version 2.22.24.2 of the WhatsApp beta for Android.

The development also arrives days after the Meta-owned messaging giant began rolling out a feature called Call Links, which allows users to host a group call using a URL, similar to a Google Meet, Zoom call invite system. These links can allow up to 32 people to join a call at a time. In addition, the link is supposed to be valid for up to 90 days.

The messaging app has also been toying with the idea of allowing users to edit sent messages on sits platform. Spotted in development on the recently released version 2.22.22.14, WhatsApp beta testers are expected to likely see an "Edited" label under messages to ensure transparency in communication. From what's known so far, once the feature rolls out, WhatsApp will give users 15 minutes to edit their messages.

