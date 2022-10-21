WhatsApp Call Links Feature Begins Widely Rolling Out: Report

Mark Zuckerberg had announced last month that WhatsApp is getting a Call Links feature. This feature allows users to invite people to a new call or allow them to join an existing call. A recent report suggests that WhatsApp has finally begun rolling out this feature to a wide user base. Notably, these links can allow up to 32 people to join a call at a time. In addition, the link is supposed to be valid for up to 90 days.

According to an Android Police report, WhatsApp has started rolling out the Call Link feature on a larger scale. The option to generate a Call Link is pinned at the top of the Calls tab. Gadgets 360 was also able to spot this feature on the latest stable Whatsapp for Android version.

Tapping the 'Create call link' option generates a unique call link that will be valid for up to 90 days. Here, you also get the option to pick between video or voice call types. There are also multiple sharing options in the menu. You can directly share the link via WhatsApp chat or copy/ share the link through other apps.

This feature appears to be absent from the desktop version of WhatsApp. Should you open a WhatsApp call link on your desktop, it redirects you to a page offering you other options to join the call from your phone. Here you can scan a QR code to join the call or copy the call link.

Mark Zuckerburg had announced this feature last month. The company had also begun testing a 32-member group call feature for WhatsApp, which is reportedly now available with the update. The app had already allowed users to add up to 32 members in a voice call.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.