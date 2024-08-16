Technology News
WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android

WhatsApp will only display the selected wallpaper and chat bubble colour on a user's smartphone unlike chat themes on Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 August 2024 15:41 IST
WhatsApp Working on Chat Bubble Theme Picker Feature on Android

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Asterfolio

WhatsApp currently displays green and white bubbles when the light theme is enabled

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on a chat theme picker for Android
  • The feature was spotted on WhatsApp for iOS earlier this year
  • WhatsApp colour themes will only be applied on the user's device
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that adds yet another later of customisation on the messaging app. The cross-platform messaging service is developing a default chat theme feature that would let users select from multiple colour options for the wallpaper as well as the chat bubbles where messages are displayed in the app. The feature has been spotted in development on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android, a few months after it was spotted on iOS.

WhatsApp Default Chat Theme Picker Feature in Development

Feature tracker WABetaInfo discovered a new setting on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.17.19 that allows users to pick a default chat theme on the messaging app. As the feature is currently in development, it can't be tested by users who have updated to the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android.

A screenshot shared by the feature tracker shows a new Chat theme setting on WhatsApp that informs users that selecting one of the options will change both the colour of the message (chat bubbles) and the wallpaper. The possibility of modifying chat bubble colours was first spotted on iOS earlier this year, along with a theme picker.

whatsapp chat theme colour picker wabetainfo whatsapp

The leaked screenshot doesn't reveal any of WhatsApp's upcoming themes
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The leaked image doesn't show any themes, presumably because they are still in development. However, it includes two options to customise the two elements mentioned above. Tapping on Message colour and Wallpaper will allow users to customise their chat theme.

WhatsApp Chat Theme Picker: How it Works

Selecting a theme preset or choosing a chat bubble colour and wallpaper in the new Chat theme menu will change the chat theme for all chats by default, according to WABetaInfo. It is likely, but unclear whether users will also be able to select customised chat themes on a per-chat basis, after setting their default chat theme.

Unlike chat themes on Facebook Messenger and Instagram, where a theme is applied for all participants in a conversation, WhatsApp will only display the selected wallpaper and chat bubble colour on a user's smartphone. As WhatsApp generally offers similar functionality across mobile and desktop apps, we can expect to see these themes make their way to both iOS and WhatsApp's desktop apps in the future. 

David Delima
David Delima
