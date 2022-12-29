Technology News
  WhatsApp Desktop Beta Working on Feature to Select Multiple Chats: Report

WhatsApp has given no confirmation on the rollout of the feature to select multiple chats feature for desktop.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 December 2022 21:18 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay

WhatsApp for iOS, Android app already has feature to select multiple chats at once

Highlights
  • WhatsApp users will be able to mute, archive, delete, read or unread chat
  • WhatsApp “Select Chats” action will be available in the drop-down men
  • The new update will be easy to manage the chats

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users manage their chats on its desktop app. The Meta-owned messaging service is testing the feature for a future update that will let them select multiple chats at once and perform certain actions while using the web version of the app. WhatsApp currently provides the ability to select multiple chats only on Android and iOS apps. Users are able to select multiple chats, mark them as read or unread, archive them or delete them with a single command.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Desktop beta is working on a new feature to let users select multiple chats, for a future update. The report suggests that the feature will let users will be able to select multiple chats at once and mute or mark all of them as read or unread. With the new update, it will be easy to manage the chats on WhatsApp for desktop.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the new feature that shows a new option “Select chats” available in the drop-down menu. Notably, this feature is currently under development and there is no confirmation on the rollout date for the same.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is also working on another feature, which will let users report any suspicious status update on PC or laptops on the Desktop app. Any status alleged to be violating the Terms of Service will then be reviewed. WhatsApp currently only provides the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company in order to stop the spread of malicious content on the platform.

With this new ability to report status update features, the instant messaging app will become even more secure. The reported status update will be end-to-end encrypted, as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption. The feature is also expected to be rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, WhatsApp for Desktop, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for Android
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Pebble Cosmos Engage Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G Update in January 2023
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.