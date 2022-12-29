WhatsApp Desktop Beta Working on Feature to Select Multiple Chats: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will let users manage their chats on its desktop app. The Meta-owned messaging service is testing the feature for a future update that will let them select multiple chats at once and perform certain actions while using the web version of the app. WhatsApp currently provides the ability to select multiple chats only on Android and iOS apps. Users are able to select multiple chats, mark them as read or unread, archive them or delete them with a single command.

According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp for Desktop beta is working on a new feature to let users select multiple chats, for a future update. The report suggests that the feature will let users will be able to select multiple chats at once and mute or mark all of them as read or unread. With the new update, it will be easy to manage the chats on WhatsApp for desktop.

WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the new feature that shows a new option “Select chats” available in the drop-down menu. Notably, this feature is currently under development and there is no confirmation on the rollout date for the same.

Meanwhile, the instant messaging platform is also working on another feature, which will let users report any suspicious status update on PC or laptops on the Desktop app. Any status alleged to be violating the Terms of Service will then be reviewed. WhatsApp currently only provides the ability to report suspicious messages or spam messages to the company in order to stop the spread of malicious content on the platform.

With this new ability to report status update features, the instant messaging app will become even more secure. The reported status update will be end-to-end encrypted, as messages, voice calls, media, location sharing, calls, and status updates are all protected by end-to-end encryption. The feature is also expected to be rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS in the future.

