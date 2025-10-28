Profile pictures and cover photos play a key role in personalising one's social networking accounts. While cover photos have so far been exclusive to WhatsApp Business accounts, the Meta-owned messaging service now appears to be working on bringing support for the same functionality to all users. The latest move indicates a broader push toward greater profile customisation, and it is currently in development, which means it could be a while before it is rolled out to users in a future update.

WhatsApp Could Soon Let Any User Upload Their Own Cover Photo

According to a post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on a new feature that allows users to upload a cover photo that is displayed on their profile. Once released, WhatsApp users will be able to choose an image from their profile settings. The cover photo will be displayed at the top of the user's profile, and resembles the one seen on other platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn.

WhatsApp Cover Photo

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

The feature tracker also provided a screenshot that shows what the cover photo selector might look like. The platform is also expected to introduce a new privacy setting for cover photos, giving users control over who can view them. The options currently in testing include Everyone, My contacts, and Nobody, similar to the options available in Status and Profile Photo settings.

By selecting Everyone, the cover photo will be visible to all WhatsApp users, even those not in your contact list. My contacts will limit visibility to only saved contacts, while opting for Nobody will hide the cover photo from everyone.

The cover image feature is reportedly in development on WhatsApp beta 2.25.32.2 for Android smartphones, which is rolling out to testers via the Google Play beta programme. The feature is still in the works, which means it won't be visible or accessible to beta testers. However, it seems like WhatsApp Business users won't be the only ones who can set up cover photos in the future, as the functionality is eventually expected to make its way to all users.