As the global finance industry inches closer to embracing blockchain-based payments, crypto exchange Coinbase has announced a partnership with Citigroup (Citi) aimed at improving the utility of stablecoins. The partnership aims to improve the efficiency of cross-border transactions and make it easier for institutional investors to convert between fiat and digital currencies. This initiative marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between decentralised finance and traditional banking, positioning both companies at the forefront of the evolving digital payments ecosystem.

Citi Expands Its Digital Assets Strategy With Coinbase Partnership

Coinbase will collaborate with Citi to test and create stablecoin-based payment solutions to enhance crypto-to-fiat conversion mechanisms. This decision comes as banks and financial institutions are exploring the adoption of blockchain infrastructure for faster and more transparent settlements. Citi's head of payments, Debopama Sen, said that clients are increasingly seeking greater programmability, conditional payments, and round-the-clock access features, which stablecoins can deliver.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said, “crypto and stablecoins are the tools that will update the global financial system.” The collaboration also shows Citi's increasing interest in digital assets in the face of changing US policy. In addition, Citi has been exploring tokenised assets and blockchain settlement systems while incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its business processes.

The bank may be among the first significant Wall Street organisations to provide stablecoin payment solutions, as it has stated plans to launch crypto custody services in 2026. These efforts have gained momentum following the GENIUS Act, a US law establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, set to take effect in early 2027.

According to Citi's latest market forecast, the stablecoin sector could exceed $4 trillion (approximately ₹3,52,00,000 crore) by 2030, compared to about $315 billion (around ₹27,80,000 crore) today. As major Wall Street players, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, explore similar projects, the initiative could help push stablecoins towards broader mainstream adoption.



