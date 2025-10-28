Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest

The partnership aims to simplify crypto-to-fiat conversions and improve cross-border payments.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 18:47 IST
Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest

Photo Credit: Unsplash/PiggyBank

The Coinbase-Citi alliance could redefine digital transactions for institutional investors

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Partnership targets faster, more transparent blockchain settlement
  • GENIUS Act to regulate stablecoins from early 2027
  • Stablecoin market could reach Rs. 3,52,00,000 crore by 2030
Advertisement

As the global finance industry inches closer to embracing blockchain-based payments, crypto exchange Coinbase has announced a partnership with Citigroup (Citi) aimed at improving the utility of stablecoins. The partnership aims to improve the efficiency of cross-border transactions and make it easier for institutional investors to convert between fiat and digital currencies. This initiative marks a crucial step in bridging the gap between decentralised finance and traditional banking, positioning both companies at the forefront of the evolving digital payments ecosystem. 

Citi Expands Its Digital Assets Strategy With Coinbase Partnership

Coinbase will collaborate with Citi to test and create stablecoin-based payment solutions to enhance crypto-to-fiat conversion mechanisms. This decision comes as banks and financial institutions are exploring the adoption of blockchain infrastructure for faster and more transparent settlements. Citi's head of payments, Debopama Sen, said that clients are increasingly seeking greater programmability, conditional payments, and round-the-clock access features, which stablecoins can deliver. 

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said, “crypto and stablecoins are the tools that will update the global financial system.” The collaboration also shows Citi's increasing interest in digital assets in the face of changing US policy. In addition, Citi has been exploring tokenised assets and blockchain settlement systems while incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into its business processes. 

The bank may be among the first significant Wall Street organisations to provide stablecoin payment solutions, as it has stated plans to launch crypto custody services in 2026. These efforts have gained momentum following the GENIUS Act, a US law establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins, set to take effect in early 2027. 

According to Citi's latest market forecast, the stablecoin sector could exceed $4 trillion (approximately ₹3,52,00,000 crore) by 2030, compared to about $315 billion (around ₹27,80,000 crore) today. As major Wall Street players, including JPMorgan and Bank of America, explore similar projects, the initiative could help push stablecoins towards broader mainstream adoption. 
 

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Coinbase, Citibank, crypto news, crypto adoption
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App

Related Stories

Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 17 Review
  3. Adobe Will Now Let You Generate Audio Tracks and Voiceovers in Firefly
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Launching Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Battlefield 6's Free-to-Play Battle Royale Mode Launches October 28
  6. Massive Data Breach Leaves 183 Million Email Accounts Exposed: Details
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Tipped to Support LPDDR6 RAM, UFS 5.0 Storage
  8. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat Adventure Game Stray is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Essential in November
  2. WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo, Just Like Facebook and LinkedIn
  3. Coinbase Partners Citi to Boost Stablecoin Adoption Amidst Growing Institutional Interest
  4. Adobe Will Now Let You Edit YouTube Shorts on the Premiere App
  5. Ant Group Registers ‘Antcoin’ Trademark in Hong Kong as China Tightens Crypto Rules
  6. iPhone Air Production Reportedly Remains Unchanged Amidst Speculation of Manufacturing Cuts
  7. Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
  8. Adobe Introduces AI Assistant in Photoshop, New AI Audio and Video Tools in Firefly
  9. US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Ban Elected US Officials From Trading Crypto
  10. Realme C85 Pro Reportedly Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 685 SoC, Android 15
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »