WhatsApp for Android might soon offer artificial intelligence (AI)-generated topics to converse with Meta AI. As per a new report, the instant messaging platform is working on a feature to show suggested topics that users can chat about with the AI chatbot. These include educational topics that users can learn about, humour, and different conversation styles for the chatbot to follow. This new feature could be part of the planned redesign of the Meta AI interface in the app, which was previously rumoured to be under development.

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is working on an AI-powered suggested topics feature for Meta AI. The new feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.10.9 update. However, since it is currently under development, beta testers will not be able to try it out at this time.

Suggested topics in Meta AI

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on screenshots shared by the feature tracker, the Meta AI interface (chat page) shows multiple suggested topics spread across different categories. The Meta AI logo appears at the top, followed by a list of topics. Notably, the screenshot shows this feature in the rumoured redesigned interface of the chatbot, which is yet to be released by the company. In the screenshot, the topics include “Humour”, “Talk like a…”, and “Learn”.

As per a previous report, the new Meta AI interface opens with the two-way voice chat feature (also rumoured earlier). This means that once a user selects a topic, they can immediately begin a voice conversation with the AI about it. This can be useful, especially for the “Talk like a…” category, and act like a quick preset for the feature. The feature tracker claimed that users can also have a text chat with the AI on these suggested topics by ending the voice chat.

The feature tracker claimed that these topics are regularly updated, and the AI adds them on the basis of real-world trends and other factors. Notably, it is said that Meta AI does not collect information from previous chats, and the suggested topics are largely generalistic. It is also said that WhatsApp is exploring other categories to add to the list. It is currently unclear when the feature might be released to the users.