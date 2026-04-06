WhatsApp has reportedly made the noise cancellation feature available for beta users. First spotted in development in March this year, this feature is designed to reduce unwanted background noise during both video and audio calls and improve call clarity. It is said to work in real time without affecting the speaker's voice. However, the Meta-owned platform has not yet revealed when this feature will be widely available to all users. WhatsApp's noise cancellation feature is likely to benefit people who travel frequently and talk in noisy environments and outdoor settings.

WhatsApp Testing Noise Cancellation for Voice and Video Calls

As reported by WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out noise cancellation for voice and video calls to a select number of users. Android beta users with version 2.26.14.1 said to have this new functionality, which can eliminate background noise, including traffic and wind, by filtering it out in real time.

Photo Credit: Wabetainfo

The report also includes a screenshot showing how the noise cancellation feature for WhatsApp video and audio calls works. The noise cancellation option appears to be placed in the calling menu. The screenshot suggests that it is enabled on the app by default, so it automatically activates when the user starts a call. However, users can also turn it off if they are not satisfied with the audio effect.

The report states that if only one user has enabled the noise cancellation feature, it will make their voice clearer to the other person, but it won't improve the incoming audio unless both parties have turned on the feature. WhatsApp is likely to announce this feature for all users over the coming weeks. It was first spotted in development last month in the WhatsApp beta for Android app version 2.26.11.8.

Meanwhile, Meta has reportedly released several new features for WhatsApp. It is said to be readying a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay, which is currently in beta via TestFlight. The app also now lets users manually find and delete large files within chats through the Manage Storage option. It has also added support for using two accounts on iOS devices.