OnePlus 15T is likely to hit the market soon, and the company has already shared several teasers revealing details about its battery and rear camera unit. Most recently, a OnePlus official has disclosed the display size of the handset. The OnePlus 15T is also confirmed to come with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support a magnetic accessory ecosystem. Additionally, the OnePlus 15T was spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, revealing its model number and some key specifications. The listing suggests the phone could come with 16GB of RAM and run on Android 16.

OnePlus 15T Display Size Teased by Executive

In a new Weibo post, OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis said that the OnePlus 15T will feature a 6.32-inch flat display, similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 13T. The display will have rounded corners and slim bezels on all four sides. Further, the phone is teased to feature an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support magnetic accessories such as chargers, protective cases, and coolers. However, it is unknown whether the device will include built-in magnets or use compatible cases.

Separately, the OnePlus 15T surfaced on Geekbench with model number OnePlus PLZ110. According to the listing, it scored 3,669 in single core testing and 10,740 in multi core testing. The tested unit features 14.76GB of RAM, which is likely to be marketed as 16GB.

Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Geekbench listing reveals that the OnePlus 15T runs on Android 16 and has an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 3.63GHz and two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz. It has a motherboard codenamed 'Canoe'. These CPU speeds and model name are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. For context, the OnePlus 13T came with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The OnePlus 15T already confirmed to ship with a 7,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It will offer IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings. It is confirmed to come with a slim, lightweight design. The handset will have a LUMO periscope telephoto lens.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.