WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app that aims to provide users more control over the appearance of the app. As per details shared by a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on several new visual elements for WhatsApp, enabling customisation of the app theme, icon, and accent colour as per their preference. These plans are expected to be part of the long-rumoured premium plan of the Meta-owned app.

App Customisation on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new visual customisation features were reported in the latest WhatsApp Beta update. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which was recently released by the company to developers and beta testers. While it is currently not widely available to the public, the capability is said to be in development and could arrive in a future version of the app.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, 14 new icons for WhatsApp have been added in the beta app. Seven of them are based on a single colour — blue, brown, green, monochrome, orange, pink, and purple. Apart from this, the Meta-owned app is said to have added seven special icons, too. These reportedly include Aurora, Fluffy, Galaxy, Clay, Sparkle, and Neon.

The new icons are expected to enable customisation of the app icon on the home screen and the app drawer.

Moving on, WhatsApp is also said to be developing a functionality to let users change the branding colour of the app. They will reportedly be able to select from 19 options, including green (default), royal blue, violet, coral, teal, brown, beige, yellow, pink, red, orange, and dark olive green. In addition to the aforementioned options, WhatsApp is also said to be bringing back the classic look of the app that was discontinued a few years ago.

WABetaInfo said that this variety would allow users to change the overall appearance of the app and personalise it as per their preference. It is expected to change the colour of elements like filters, tabs, floating action buttons, and more.

As per the feature tracker, the features are expected to be part of the rumoured WhatsApp premium subscription. The instant messaging app is said to be developing a new subscription that may be accessed via a monthly plan. Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.