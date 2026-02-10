Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription

The features are expected to be part of the rumoured WhatsApp premium subscription, which may be accessible via monthly plan.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 17:00 IST
WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

The feature might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp's beta build includes 14 new app icon styles
  • Accent colour options could expand to 19 different colour choices
  • These features may launch as part of a WhatsApp premium plan
Advertisement

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature for its Android app that aims to provide users more control over the appearance of the app. As per details shared by a feature tracker, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is working on several new visual elements for WhatsApp, enabling customisation of the app theme, icon, and accent colour as per their preference. These plans are expected to be part of the long-rumoured premium plan of the Meta-owned app.

App Customisation on WhatsApp

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new visual customisation features were reported in the latest WhatsApp Beta update. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which was recently released by the company to developers and beta testers. While it is currently not widely available to the public, the capability is said to be in development and could arrive in a future version of the app.

whatsapp beta customisation WABetaInfo

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot shared by the feature tracker, 14 new icons for WhatsApp have been added in the beta app. Seven of them are based on a single colour — blue, brown, green, monochrome, orange, pink, and purple. Apart from this, the Meta-owned app is said to have added seven special icons, too. These reportedly include Aurora, Fluffy, Galaxy, Clay, Sparkle, and Neon.

The new icons are expected to enable customisation of the app icon on the home screen and the app drawer.

Moving on, WhatsApp is also said to be developing a functionality to let users change the branding colour of the app. They will reportedly be able to select from 19 options, including green (default), royal blue, violet, coral, teal, brown, beige, yellow, pink, red, orange, and dark olive green. In addition to the aforementioned options, WhatsApp is also said to be bringing back the classic look of the app that was discontinued a few years ago.

WABetaInfo said that this variety would allow users to change the overall appearance of the app and personalise it as per their preference. It is expected to change the colour of elements like filters, tabs, floating action buttons, and more.

As per the feature tracker, the features are expected to be part of the rumoured WhatsApp premium subscription. The instant messaging app is said to be developing a new subscription that may be accessed via a monthly plan. Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Beta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16

Related Stories

WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked
  2. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. WhatsApp Web Finally Introduces This Long-Awaited Feature for Some Users
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  5. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  6. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  7. Nuuk Ren Pro Vacuum Review
  8. Lava Bold N2 Will be Launched in India Soon in These Colourways
  9. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know
  10. WhatsApp Could Soon Allow You to Change App Icon and Themes
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch
  2. Anthropic Sues Anthropic? AI Startup’s India Ambitions Face Legal Challenge Over Brand Confusion: Report
  3. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Testing Custom App Icons and Themes Tied to Premium Subscription
  4. Honor 600 Lite Runs Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC, Android 16
  5. iQOO 15R Display Features, IP Ratings and Other Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features: Car Meets, Seasonal Changes and More
  7. OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and More Go on Sale at Discounted Prices With Valentine’s Day Offers
  8. Mindiyum Paranjum Now Streaming on SunNXT: Everything You Need to Know About Cast, Plot, and More
  9. Indian Penal Law Streaming Now on Tentkotta: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Thriller Movie?
  10. Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil OTT Release: Everything You Need to Know About This Tamil Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »