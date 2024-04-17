Technology News

WhatsApp Adds Chat Filters to Catch Up on Unread Messages Quickly

WhatsApp's Chat Filters will let users choose from three different filters visible at the top of the chat list.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2024 11:27 IST
WhatsApp Adds Chat Filters to Catch Up on Unread Messages Quickly

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp's filter options started rolling out and will be available to all users in the coming weeks

  • WhatsApp is getting an email-style feature
  • Taping on Groups will show group chats and subgroups of Communities
  • The new feature helps in keep conversation organised
WhatsApp is rolling out new Chat Filters to keep messages organised. With the new update, users can easily find the most important conversations without needing to scroll through the entire chat list. WhatsApp's Chat Filters feature works like Google's Gmail and offers three filter options to navigate through messages more efficiently. They will appear at the top of the chat list. The Chat Filters are rolling out now and all WhatsApp users are slated to receive them in the coming weeks.

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp on Tuesday (April 16) announced the launch of Chat Filters through a blog post. The new feature aims to make it easier for users to look at all their unread chats in one go. As mentioned, the update lets users choose from three different filters — All, Unread and Groups. These options will be visible at the top of the chat list.

All is the default view while Unread shows messages that are either marked by the user as unread or haven't been opened yet. Taping on Groups will show group chats and subgroups of Communities.

The Chat Filters would be a handy feature for WhatsApp users struggling to reply to unread messages from multiple senders. WhatsApp confirmed that the filter options were rolling out and would be available to all users in the coming weeks. This update was previously spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.14. Gmail introduced a similar feature in 2020.

WhatsApp's new Chat Filters are part of Meta's ongoing efforts to elevate user experience on the platform. The social media giant earlier in December unveiled Pinned Messages for highlighting a specific message in any ongoing one-on-one and group conversation. It also brought the View Once option for voice messages. Similarly, it introduced a new bottom navigation bar on Android earlier this year.

