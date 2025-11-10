Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report

WhatsApp Rolling Out Media Hub to Easily Browse Shared Images, Videos and More Shared Across Chat: Report

Media Hub is said to support multi-select for managing multiple files at once.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 November 2025 14:38 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Media Hub could allow users to find media through keywords

Highlights
  • Media Hub will highlight all media files from all chats under one roof
  • WhatsApp's Media Hub feature was first spotted in development back in May
  • Media Hub lets users organize their recent files by size
WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new Media Hub feature aimed at streamlining how users find and manage shared content across chats. Initially available to a limited number of users on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Mac, the centralised hub reportedly allows users to easily access all shared media, including photos, videos, documents, and links, eliminating the need to navigate through each chat. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform could also let users organise their recent files by size in the Media Hub. The Media Hub feature was first spotted in development back in May this year.

WhatsApp Rolling Out Centralised Media Hub for Its Web Client

Some users on WhatsApp for Mac and Web have started seeing a Media Hub feature, WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reports. This functionality is said to provide users a centralised place to access recent images, videos, GIFs, links and documents shared across chats without needing to open individual chats.

The report includes a screenshot showing the Media Hub feature, which displays only recent media. Positioned in the sidebar, a dedicated button is said to offer quick access to the hub. Users can reportedly search for files using the integrated search bar, with filters like the name of the contact who shared the file. Users would also be able to search for the media file with its caption or the date it was sent.

Further, the Media Hub also said to support multi-select for managing multiple files at once. Users can reportedly sort media chronologically for easy navigation. Additionally, it reportedly has a size-based sorting option, allowing users to view the largest files first. This is likely to help identify large files and manage device space more efficiently.

WhatsApp's Media Hub feature was first spotted in development back in May. This limited rollout suggests that the Meta-owned platform might be preparing for a wider release once stability and user feedback are assessed.

In other news, WhatsApp last week announced an Apple Watch app. It is currently available for download on Apple Watch Series 4 or newer models. It allows users to send voice notes, receive call notifications, react to messages, and see longer messages as well as their chat history on their wrists. It is also said to be working on a new Strict account settings mode to prevent cyberattacks. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.33.4.

Comments

WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Feature, WhatsApp Media Hub, Media Hub, WhatsApp for Mac, WhatsApp for Web
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Reportedly Developing Satellite-Powered Maps, Photo Sharing via Satellite on iPhone
Microsoft Is Developing New AI Agents for Enterprises That Behave as Independent Users

Comment
