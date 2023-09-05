Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp's Multi Account Feature Now Reportedly Available for More Beta Testers on Android

WhatsApp's Multi-Account Feature Now Reportedly Available for More Beta Testers on Android

Users will be able manage their chats across various accounts using a single app with this new feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 5 September 2023 16:47 IST
WhatsApp's Multi-Account Feature Now Reportedly Available for More Beta Testers on Android

Photo Credit: Reuters

Highlights
  • The multi-account feature will introduce a new settings interface
  • The update also has a redesigned profile tab
  • The feature is available to select beta users currently

WhatsApp may soon allow users to access two accounts from a single phone. The app has reportedly been spotted testing the multi-account feature for Android phones. Usually, the social media platform also releases the iOS version of the feature close to one another. WhatsApp has been rolling out new features to its user base, most notably adding HD photo and video sharing capability. Additionally, the app is also supposedly testing out a new Android interface with a bottom menu bar similar to what its iOS counterpart has had.

A WABetaInfo report suggests that more beta users on Android are now getting access to WhatsApp's multi-account feature. This is currently available to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.21 users and is reportedly being rolled out to additional beta users. The revamped user interface for the app settings' is included with this beta release.

Earlier this year in June, WhatsApp was first spotted testing the multi-account feature. The feature enables users to run several WhatsApp accounts on a single device. The WhatsApp settings will now therefore allow users to access a second WhatsApp account on the same device.

In the upcoming weeks, the app will most likely be upgraded to the stable version with the multi-account feature. People who have different numbers for different nations or regions or for people who have multiple connections, such as for work and personal usage, may find this feature useful.

For now, users must have the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and a compatible Android device in order to use the multi-account feature. They can make a new account by selecting the Add Account option in the settings menu after they have activated the feature. Following that, they can enter the new account's phone number and proceed according to the prompts. Until they log out, this new account remains active on the device.

Every single WhatsApp account will have its own settings, chat history, and notifications. By selecting the account changer in the settings menu, users can switch between accounts.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp multi account feature, Meta, WABetaInfo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Meta Teams With LG On a Mixed Reality Headset to Take on Apple's Vision Pro: Report
Arcane Season 2 Will Reportedly Debut in Winter 2024

Related Stories

WhatsApp's Multi-Account Feature Now Reportedly Available for More Beta Testers on Android
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  2. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
  3. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  4. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  5. Realme C51 With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G to Get a New Colour Option in India Soon
  7. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  8. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  10. Xiaomi 13T Pro Design Renders, Specifications Leaked: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Offers Additional Benefits on Select Recharge Plans for Limited Days: Details
  2. Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ Price, RAM and Storage Options Leaked
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar With Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Features
  5. Honor 90 5G Price Range, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  6. iPad Pro With OLED Display Tipped to Get 4TB Storage Variant: All Details
  7. India Is Priority Market for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram: Meta India Chief
  8. Tecno Phantom V Flip Accessories Listed on Retailer Site, Tip Circular Cover Display
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Getting Wear OS 4-Based One UI 5 Watch Update: Details
  10. Crypto Scammers Targeting Indian, Nigerian Government Websites With MetaMask Phishing Links: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.