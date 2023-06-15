WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Multi-Account Feature For Android Beta Users

WhatsApp is reportedly working on incorporating a new feature into future app releases. A report suggests that the feature being tested on beta application will allow multiple WhatsApp accounts to be accessed from one device. The social media platform introduced a companion mode last year, which allows users to access a single account on numerous devices. The company is tipped to be currently working on a feature that will allow users to access several WhatsApp accounts from the same device.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo wrote in a post that the multi-account feature was spotted being tested on the WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.13.5 upgrade on Google Play Store. The feature is compatible with the WhatsApp Messenger application, as seen in the image attached to the report. It is currently in the works and is expected to be available to the public later this year.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on this multi-account feature by creating a menu that allows users to choose which account they wish to log in to. When a new account is created for the first time, it is saved on the device until the user logs out of it. Additional accounts can later be added on the same app, much like how Instagram offers currently.

The multi-account feature

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The rumoured feature will enable users to manage separate personal and professional conversations, alongside other social activities, within a singular app. This separation is likely to guarantee that customers can protect their privacy on all the concerned accounts as well as manage notifications efficiently by being able to customise them for each account and switch between the different accounts effortlessly.

Even though the feature was spotted on a beta development version of the business app, there is no confirmation that it is exclusively for business accounts. It can be assumed that the feature will eventually be available to everyone in the future, starting with beta testers of the app.

Usually when the platform releases an Android feature, an iOS version of the same follows suit and vice-versa. It can be assumed that if WhatsApp is testing this out for Android users, an iOS version of the multi-account feature could also surface soon.

