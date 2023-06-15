Technology News
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Multi-Account Feature For Android Beta Users

The feature was spotted on the latest WhatsApp Business beta version 2.23.13.5 for Android.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 15 June 2023 21:15 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

This feature allows accessing multiple WhatsApp accounts from the same device

Highlights
  • This WhatsApp feature will allow users to switch between accounts
  • Users will likely be allowed to customise notification settings
  • The feature will reportedly be available to beta users soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on incorporating a new feature into future app releases. A report suggests that the feature being tested on beta application will allow multiple WhatsApp accounts to be accessed from one device. The social media platform introduced a companion mode last year, which allows users to access a single account on numerous devices. The company is tipped to be currently working on a feature that will allow users to access several WhatsApp accounts from the same device.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo wrote in a post that the multi-account feature was spotted being tested on the WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.13.5 upgrade on Google Play Store. The feature is compatible with the WhatsApp Messenger application, as seen in the image attached to the report. It is currently in the works and is expected to be available to the public later this year.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on this multi-account feature by creating a menu that allows users to choose which account they wish to log in to. When a new account is created for the first time, it is saved on the device until the user logs out of it. Additional accounts can later be added on the same app, much like how Instagram offers currently.

whatsapp wabetainfo wa

The multi-account feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The rumoured feature will enable users to manage separate personal and professional conversations, alongside other social activities, within a singular app. This separation is likely to guarantee that customers can protect their privacy on all the concerned accounts as well as manage notifications efficiently by being able to customise them for each account and switch between the different accounts effortlessly.

Even though the feature was spotted on a beta development version of the business app, there is no confirmation that it is exclusively for business accounts. It can be assumed that the feature will eventually be available to everyone in the future, starting with beta testers of the app.

Usually when the platform releases an Android feature, an iOS version of the same follows suit and vice-versa. It can be assumed that if WhatsApp is testing this out for Android users, an iOS version of the multi-account feature could also surface soon.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta Android, Whatsapp Features
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Samsung Big TV Days Sale Goes Live With Free Galaxy S23 Ultra, Freestyle Projector, Soundbars, Other Offers
ChatGPT May Soon Start Taking Voice Commands in Mercedes-Benz

Comment
 
 

