Technology News

Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe to Avoid Ads: Report

Meta would reportedly continue to offer free versions of the apps with ads in the EU.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2023 10:10 IST
Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe to Avoid Ads: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta has been in the spotlight of EU antitrust regulators

Highlights
  • Meta Platforms is considering paid versions of Facebook and Instagram
  • Those who pay for the subscriptions would not see ads
  • It would give users an alternative to the Meta's ad-based services

Meta Platforms is considering paid versions of Facebook and Instagram with no advertisements for users residing in the European Union (EU) as a response to scrutiny from regulators, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Those who pay for the subscriptions would not see ads while Meta would also continue to offer free versions of the apps with ads in the EU, the report said, citing three people with knowledge of the plans.

The report added that the possible move may help Meta combat privacy concerns and other scrutiny from the EU as it would give users an alternative to the company's ad-based services, which rely on analyzing people's data.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The social media behemoth has been in the crosshairs of EU antitrust regulators and lost a fight in July against a 2019 German order that barred it from collecting users' data without consent.

It is unclear how much the paid versions of the app would cost, the NYT report said.

The social media giant has been in the spotlight of EU antitrust regulators and has been fined NOK 1 million (roughly Rs. 77,51,000) per day since August 14 for breaching users' privacy by harvesting user data and using it to target advertising at them. The company is seeking a temporary injunction against the order by Norway's data protection authority, which imposes a daily fine for the next three months. The regulator, Datatilsynet, had said on July 17 that the company would be fined if it did not address privacy breaches the regulator had identified.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Instagram, Facebook, Meta Platforms
Honor Magic V2 Makes Global Debut As World's Slimmest Foldable at IFA 2023
Aditya-L1 Launch Countdown Begins: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of ISRO's Maiden Solar Mission

Related Stories

Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe to Avoid Ads: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much They Could Cost
  2. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  5. OnePlus Open Outperforms Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test: Report
  6. Aditya-L1 Launch Countdown Begins: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming
  7. Realme GT 5 Debuts in China With Up to 24GB of RAM: Check Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Get This New Camera Sensor
  9. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report
  10. Sex Education Season 4 to Scam 2003: The Telgi Story — The Biggest Web Series to Watch in September
#Latest Stories
  1. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023: When, Where, How to Watch the Live Streaming
  2. Aditya-L1 Launch Countdown Begins: When and Where to Watch the Live Streaming of ISRO's Maiden Solar Mission
  3. Meta to Offer Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram in Europe to Avoid Ads: Report
  4. Honor Magic V2 Makes Global Debut As World's Slimmest Foldable at IFA 2023
  5. Google, Meta May Have to Pay Over CAD 230 Million in Canada Under Online News Act
  6. Amazon Board Sued by Shareholder Over Blue Origin Launch Contracts for Project Kuiper
  7. OnePlus Open Has Reportedly Performed Better Than Galaxy Z Fold 5 in Durability Test
  8. OnePlus Confirms to Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update This Month: All Details
  9. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Chipsets Launched
  10. Vivo Y36, Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India Months After Official Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.