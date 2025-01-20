Technology News
English Edition
  WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS

WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS

WhatsApp users should soon be able to access the same music catalogue that is available to Instagram users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 19:05 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Testing Music for Status Updates on Android, iOS

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently rolled out new camera effects and sticker features

Highlights
  • For photo-based status updates, the music clip can last up to 15 seconds
  • For video statuses, the duration is determined by the length of the video
  • The feature is currently available for Beta testers
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that is expected to roll out to users soon. People using the Meta-owned app may soon be able to add music to their Status updates on the platform. This feature is currently being tested with select beta users for both Android and iOS versions. Another Meta-owned app, the video and photo-sharing social media site called Instagram, currently allows its users to add music to their Stories, which are equivalent to WhatsApp's Status updates.

Music for Status Updates on WhatsApp for Android, iOS Users

Feature tracker WABetaInfo states that the platform is working on a feature for its Android users that allows them to add music to Status updates. It is currently available to testers who have installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.2.5 update, and may soon roll out to other Android users eventually.

whatsapp status music wabetainfo whatsapp

Support for music tracks on WhatsApp Status on the latest beta release
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo also indicates that the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.1.10.73 update is offering the same feature for iOS users. Select users on the WhatsApp iOS beta program can access this feature, after downloading the latest testing version.

For both Android and iOS users, a new music button appears next to the drawing, text, and other editing options in the Status update option for WhatsApp. They can search for songs or artists through this button and select one of their choice. 

After selecting a song, WhatsApp users can decide which section of the track to use. For photo-based status updates, the music clip can last up to 15 seconds, however, for video statuses, the duration of the music clip is determined by the length of the video.

The integration of music with WhatsApp Status updates is expected to increase engagement with viewers and make the update more dynamic. One of the aforementioned reports mentions that details about the integrated song will appear alongside the shared photo or video, like it does on Instagram.

The viewers on WhatsApp who see the Status update will also be able to connect with the Instagram profile of the artist whose music has been used. It is, therefore, expected to improve the discovery of and interactions with musical artists directly through WhatsApp.

Beta testers can install the WhatsApp beta version 2.25.2.5 for Android from the Google Play Store, while the WhatsApp beta for iOS 25.1.10.73 can be accessed through the TestFlight app. 

