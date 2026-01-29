Google introduced 30 new AI tools for educators in June 2025, along with the new Gemini in Classroom for the students, featuring education-focused features and generative tools. Now, the Mountain View-based tech giant has introduced new Gemini AI educational tools for students in India aspiring to clear the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination, through which the country's premium engineering institutes, including the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), admit students. The company has collaborated with two Indian coaching institutes to bring practice tests to the AI agent. Google also plans to integrate the same into its AI Mode in Search soon.

Google's Gemini Adds Practice Tests for JEE Main Aspirants

On Wednesday, the Mountain View-based tech giant announced that it is launching new Gemini AI tools for JEE Main aspirants, where they will be able to attempt mock tests within the AI chatbot. These tools will soon be integrated into the AI Mode in Search, the company revealed.

The search giant has partnered with Indian coaching institutes, including PhysicsWallah and Careers360, who will vet the practice tests and other educational content for the tech giant. This, Google claims, will help it in offering mock tests that “more closely resemble” what the students will face on the day of the examination.

JEE Main aspirants can simply type the prompt “I want to take a JEE Main mock test” in Gemini to attempt the same, the company highlighted. After a student submits their test, Gemini will provide “immediate feedback” while highlighting the questions that were answered correctly and incorrectly, along with the scores and the time the aspirant took to finish the mock test.

Additionally, JEE Main aspirants can seek explanations from Gemini in case they find a concept to be relatively more complex. Apart from attempting practice tests, Gemini will help students create customised study plans.

In AI Mode in Search, students will be able to generate study guides and interactive quizzes with the help of the Canvas tool, Google said. Students will be able to attach their class notes along with a prompt asking AI Mode in Search to create either a study guide or a quiz.

It will also allow students to adjust the difficulty, complexity, format, and depth of questions as per the examination they are appearing for. Similar to JEE Main Gemini AI tools, AI Mode in Search will also provide scores and feedback for the quizzes.

This comes months after Sam Altman-led OpenAI, in August 2025, announced a new Learning Accelerator for India, under which it entered into a research collaboration with IIT Madras, providing them $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.3 crore) in funding. The engineering institute, in turn, will conduct research on how AI can be utilised to improve learning outcomes and introduce new teaching methods.