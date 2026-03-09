From a simple messaging app, WhatsApp continues its evolution towards becoming a full digital ecosystem, adding new features that seek to enhance user experience in terms of privacy, personalisation, and safety. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform regularly tests updates through beta versions before releasing them widely on Android and iOS. Reports indicate that several notable upgrades are in development, from subscription plans and parental controls to UI customisation and profile enhancements.

Here are six upcoming WhatsApp features that could roll out in future updates on Android and iOS devices.

1. WhatsApp Plus Subscription

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a premium subscription service called WhatsApp Plus that could unlock additional features for paying users. While the core messaging features will remain free, this paid tier is expected to offer exclusive tools such as enhanced cloud storage, the ability to link more than four devices to a single account, and advanced business management features.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The WhatsApp Plus subscription is also expected to offer various unique app icons and exclusive sticker packs. The subscription tier is said to be under development for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. However, there's no word on when such a paid offering will be available to iPhone and Android smartphone users.

2. SIM Binding

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on support for SIM binding, a feature that recently became necessary in India due to regulatory requirements. It is expected to ensure that WhatsApp accounts remain linked to an active SIM card associated with the registered phone number. It was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.8.6 update.



Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

If implemented, WhatsApp Web and Desktop will now automatically log out every six hours, requiring a fresh QR scan from the primary phone containing the SIM.

3. App Icon and Theme Customisation

WhatsApp could soon allow users to customise the app icon and visual themes on Android devices. The feature has reportedly been spotted in development within beta versions of the app. If introduced, the feature could let users select different icon styles or colour schemes for the WhatsApp app icon on their home screen. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which was recently released by the company to developers and beta testers.



Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Additional theme customisation options may also extend to the app interface itself, allowing users to personalise the look and feel of chats, menus, and other UI elements.

WhatsApp is also said to be developing a Close Friends feature for Status updates. Currently, users can share Status posts with all contacts or use privacy settings to exclude specific individuals. The Close Friends option would introduce a more convenient way to share updates with a smaller, curated group of contacts.



Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Users would be able to create a list of trusted contacts and post Status updates visible only to that group. The Close Friends feature for Status updates was spotted being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.5.13.

5. Parental Controls and Interaction Limits

Another in-development feature is parental control tools, designed to improve safety for younger users. The feature is reportedly under development for WhatsApp on Android, where it was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.17. The system could allow parents or guardians to manage how secondary accounts interact with other users.



Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

By default, the secondary account is said to be limited to text and call only the saved contacts on the device. Similarly, they can only receive messages and calls from saved contacts.

6. Profile Cover Photo Feature

WhatsApp may also introduce a profile cover photo feature that would allow users to add a banner-style image to their profile. The feature is currently being developed for WhatsApp on iOS and was spotted in WhatsApp iOS beta version 24.17.10.70. If rolled out, the cover photo would appear at the top of a user's profile page, complementing the existing profile picture and bio.



Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The process of choosing a cover image is expected to be similar to the one available for WhatsApp Business users. One can simply tap on the cover photo to take a picture or choose a Photo from the gallery.

Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away. Further, not every feature under development makes it to the public release stage.