Technology News
English Edition

Six Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Could Soon Roll Out on iOS, Android

Here are six upcoming WhatsApp features that could roll out in future updates on Android and iOS devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2026 17:40 IST
Six Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Could Soon Roll Out on iOS, Android

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Anton

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • WhatsApp is developing a premium WhatsApp Plus subscription
  • SIM binding support is also being tested for India
  • Parental control tools may limit interactions for minors
Advertisement

From a simple messaging app, WhatsApp continues its evolution towards becoming a full digital ecosystem, adding new features that seek to enhance user experience in terms of privacy, personalisation, and safety. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform regularly tests updates through beta versions before releasing them widely on Android and iOS. Reports indicate that several notable upgrades are in development, from subscription plans and parental controls to UI customisation and profile enhancements.

Here are six upcoming WhatsApp features that could roll out in future updates on Android and iOS devices.

1. WhatsApp Plus Subscription

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a premium subscription service called WhatsApp Plus that could unlock additional features for paying users. While the core messaging features will remain free, this paid tier is expected to offer exclusive tools such as enhanced cloud storage, the ability to link more than four devices to a single account, and advanced business management features.

whatsapp plus wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

The WhatsApp Plus subscription is also expected to offer various unique app icons and exclusive sticker packs. The subscription tier is said to be under development for both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. However, there's no word on when such a paid offering will be available to iPhone and Android smartphone users.

2. SIM Binding

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on support for SIM binding, a feature that recently became necessary in India due to regulatory requirements. It is expected to ensure that WhatsApp accounts remain linked to an active SIM card associated with the registered phone number. It was spotted on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.26.8.6 update.

sim binding whatsapp wabetainfo
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

If implemented, WhatsApp Web and Desktop will now automatically log out every six hours, requiring a fresh QR scan from the primary phone containing the SIM.

3. App Icon and Theme Customisation

WhatsApp could soon allow users to customise the app icon and visual themes on Android devices. The feature has reportedly been spotted in development within beta versions of the app. If introduced, the feature could let users select different icon styles or colour schemes for the WhatsApp app icon on their home screen. It was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.6.1, which was recently released by the company to developers and beta testers.

whatsapp beta customisation
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Additional theme customisation options may also extend to the app interface itself, allowing users to personalise the look and feel of chats, menus, and other UI elements.

4. Close Friends List for Status Updates

WhatsApp is also said to be developing a Close Friends feature for Status updates. Currently, users can share Status posts with all contacts or use privacy settings to exclude specific individuals. The Close Friends option would introduce a more convenient way to share updates with a smaller, curated group of contacts.

whatsapp status close friends wabetainfo inline whatsapp status close friends
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Users would be able to create a list of trusted contacts and post Status updates visible only to that group. The Close Friends feature for Status updates was spotted being tested in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.5.13.

5. Parental Controls and Interaction Limits

Another in-development feature is parental control tools, designed to improve safety for younger users. The feature is reportedly under development for WhatsApp on Android, where it was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.24.5.17. The system could allow parents or guardians to manage how secondary accounts interact with other users.

whatsapp secondary account wabetainfo WhatsApp Secondary Account
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

By default, the secondary account is said to be limited to text and call only the saved contacts on the device. Similarly, they can only receive messages and calls from saved contacts.

6. Profile Cover Photo Feature

WhatsApp may also introduce a profile cover photo feature that would allow users to add a banner-style image to their profile. The feature is currently being developed for WhatsApp on iOS and was spotted in WhatsApp iOS beta version 24.17.10.70. If rolled out, the cover photo would appear at the top of a user's profile page, complementing the existing profile picture and bio.

whatsapp beta feature The feature is also reportedly in beta for Android users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The process of choosing a cover image is expected to be similar to the one available for WhatsApp Business users. One can simply tap on the cover photo to take a picture or choose a Photo from the gallery.

Beta features usually follow a phased rollout process and may not be available to all users right away. Further, not every feature under development makes it to the public release stage.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Plus, Whatsapp Features, WhatsApp Update, WABetaInfo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Six Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Could Soon Roll Out on iOS, Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15T Official Images Confirm 'Squircle' Camera, Two Colourways
  2. Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G India Launch Set for March 17: Features
  3. Vivo V70 FE Arrives With a 7,000mAh Battery: See Price, Specifications
  4. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max to Launch on This Date
  5. Oppo Find N6 With AI Pen Support Set for March 17 Launch
  6. Samsung Could Let Users Vibe Code Apps and Interface in Future Phones
  7. Swery65 on Hotel Barcelona's New Update and His Collaboration With Suda51
  8. Redmi Note 15 Review: Features, Specifications, Pros, Cons, And Everything Else
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco C85x 5G Key Specifications, Features Revealed a Day Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Rooster Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About its Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch Ravi Teja’s Romantic Drama Online?
  4. Ghost Elephants Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Biographical Film Online
  5. Samsung Reportedly ‘Looking Into’ Adding Vibe Coding Tools in Future Galaxy Smartphones
  6. Vivo V70 FE Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, 200-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  7. Poco X8 Pro Series Launch Date Announced; Poco X8 Pro Max Expected to Debut Alongside Poco X8 Pro
  8. Vivo X300s Launch Teased Along With Display Features and Camera Configuration
  9. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Case Listing Hints at Possible Design Changes to Camera Module
  10. SanDisk Extreme Fit USB Type-C Flash Drive Launched in India With Up to 1TB Storage: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »