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WhatsApp Plus Subscription: What Is It, Pricing, Features and Benefits

WhatsApp Plus does not replace the existing version of WhatsApp and is designed to work alongside it.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 April 2026 17:00 IST
WhatsApp Plus Subscription: What Is It, Pricing, Features and Benefits

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp Plus introduces exclusive sticker packs

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp Plus improves chat management features
  • WhatsApp Plus keeps messaging and calls free for users
  • WhatsApp Plus adds custom themes and app icons
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WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new subscription offering called WhatsApp Plus, which introduces additional features within the app. The subscription is optional and does not affect core functions such as messaging, voice calls, or end-to-end encryption, which remain free for all users. According to WhatsApp's official support website, the plan is intended to give users more ways to personalise their experience, with access to exclusive stickers, themes, and expanded chat controls. The feature is currently rolling out to a limited set of users and is still under development.

What Is WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus is a subscription-based tier that adds extra features on top of the standard app experience. It does not replace the existing version of WhatsApp and is designed to work alongside it. The company describes it as a way to make the app more personal, with added flexibility in how chats look and how certain settings are managed.

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Importantly, users who choose not to subscribe will continue to have full access to all core features, including messaging, calls, and security protections. The subscription focuses on enhancements rather than introducing essential functionality behind a paywall.

How Much Does WhatsApp Plus Cost?

The subscription reportedly costs around EUR 2.49 (roughly Rs. 274) per month, but pricing is also expected to vary by region and may change as the feature moves beyond testing. It is expected to follow a recurring monthly billing model. Since WhatsApp Plus is still in a limited rollout phase, the final pricing structure and availability may be adjusted before a wider release.

WhatsApp Plus Features

Customisation

According to the FAQ page for WhatsApp Plus, the upcoming subscription is expected to expand the app's visual customisation options beyond the existing light and dark modes. Users may be able to apply different themes that change the look of chats, including colours, backgrounds, and interface elements.

In addition, the subscription could introduce alternate app icons, giving users the option to change how WhatsApp appears on their device's home screen. These additions build on the current personalisation tools already available within the app.

Stickers and visuals

Subscribers may gain access to exclusive sticker packs that are not part of the standard library. These stickers are designed to offer more variety in conversations and may include enhanced visual effects compared to regular options.

Chat management

WhatsApp Plus may also introduce improvements in how chats are organised and managed. One of the key additions is the ability to pin up to 20 chats, compared to the current limit of three.

There may also be options to apply settings such as themes or notification preferences across multiple chats at once. This can make it easier to manage large numbers of conversations without adjusting each chat individually.

Sounds and alerts

The subscription is also expected to include additional, exclusive ringtones and notification sounds. These options would allow users to customise how they are alerted to incoming messages and calls, adding another layer of personalisation to the experience that isn't accessible to users without a subscription.

Benefits

The features included in WhatsApp Plus are focused on improving customisation and making chat management more flexible. The subscription does not introduce new ways to communicate but instead expands on existing features with additional options.

For users who spend a significant amount of time on WhatsApp, these additions may offer greater control over how the app looks and functions. At the same time, the standard experience remains unchanged for those who choose not to subscribe.

FAQs

1. Is WhatsApp Plus available to all users?

No, WhatsApp Plus is currently being tested with a limited number of users. It has not been rolled out widely yet, and availability may expand gradually.

2. Will WhatsApp remain free without a subscription?

Yes, core features such as messaging, voice and video calls, and end-to-end encryption will remain free for all users. The subscription only adds optional features.

3. Does WhatsApp Plus affect privacy or security?

No, the subscription does not change WhatsApp's existing privacy features. End-to-end encryption and other security protections continue to apply to all users.

4. Can users cancel the WhatsApp Plus subscription?

The subscription is expected to follow a monthly billing cycle, which typically allows users to cancel at any time. Final terms may vary when the feature is officially launched.

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Further reading: WhatsApp Plus, WhatsApp Plus Sub
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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