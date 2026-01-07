Lenovo showcased a slew of proof-of-concept products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 on Wednesday. Among the highlights is the Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept, which features a rollable screen that expands vertically when more workspace is needed. The brand also unveiled the Personal AI Hub Concept, touting it as a central, on-device artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. Other announcements included Lenovo AI Glasses Concept, AI-powered display concepts, and several smart accessory concepts.

Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept

As per the company, the Lenovo ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept builds upon the company's recent innovative PC designs, including the ThinkPad X1 Fold and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable AI laptop. It sports a vertically expanding OLED display that can extend from a compact 13.3-inch laptop screen into a taller 16-inch workspace with a single button press.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The ThinkPad Rollable XD Concept supports Swipe to X touch gestures and voice controls, enabling users to quickly launch apps or switch modes. It features a 180-degree Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover for durability. The concept PC is equipped with AI-backed features like live translation, voice assistant, multi-modal, and lid-closed interactions.

Lenovo Personal AI Hub Concept

At CES, the company introduced Project Kubit. Dubbed as the Personal AI Hub Concept, it is a personal edge cloud device for supporting AI-enabled applications across PCs, smartphones, wearables, and smart home solutions. It comprises two Lenovo ThinkStation PGX compact AI workstations, which are powered by the Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwall Superchip. The Personal AI Hub Concept sports a touchscreen display and supports voice-based interactions.

Lenovo claims it harvests data across platforms, granting an individual access to advanced analytics and AI-enabled applications.

Lenovo AI Glasses Concept

Lenovo also showcased its wearable glasses at the tech trade show, dubbed the Lenovo AI Glasses Concept. It is said to be lightweight smart glasses equipped with built-in displays and on-device AI processing capabilities. Leveraging the display, the glasses can overlay contextual information, such as notifications, navigational directions, translations, and some productivity prompts into the user's field of view.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The glasses are powered by the new Lenovo Qira platform, offering AI capabilities from paired smartphones and PCs to deliver sub-millisecond live translation and intelligent image recognition. Apart from this, it also has the Catch Me Up feature, which provides summaries of the messages and calls, eliminating the need to go through each notification.

The Lenovo AI Glasses Concept weigh 45g and can provide up to eight hours of battery life, as per the company. Lenovo claims AI Glasses Concept prioritises low power consumption and smooth pairing with PCs and smartphones. However, it is positioned as an assistive accessory, rather than for immersive content consumption.

AI-Powered Display Concepts

The new Lenovo Smart Sense Display Concept, showcased at CES, has a 27-inch Ultra HD display that can automatically connect wirelessly to multiple personal devices, including a mobile phone, laptop, and tablet. Users can cast content from their devices for multi-screen collaboration.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The display supports natural-language interaction with a smart assistant to access devices and applications via touch or voice command. For multitasking, it has features like flexible window management and ‘drag and drop' functionality.

Smart Accessories

In addition to standalone devices, Lenovo also showcased several smart accessory concepts at CES. To begin with, the Adaptable Keyboard Concept is an adaptable and compact keyboard that supports adjustable stroke and optical actuation controls.

Photo Credit: Lenovo

The Lenovo Self-Charging Kit Concept, meanwhile, is a set of a keyboard and a mouse, powered by light-harvesting technology that operates as low as 50 lux. The mouse is solar-powered and can be charged even with indoor lighting.