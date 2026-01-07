At the CES 2026, Asus has released its latest ProArt PZ14, Zenbook Duo, and Zenbook A16 laptops. The new lineup runs on the newest Qualcomm and Intel processors. The Asus ProArt PZ14 boasts a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen display and is backed by a 75Wh battery. The Zenbook Duo has a dual-screen design, featuring two 14-inch OLED panels, and houses a 99Wh battery. Meanwhile, the Asus Zenbook A16 features a 16-inch 3K OLED display and is equipped with a 70Wh battery.

Asus has yet to announce pricing and availability details for the newly unveiled Asus ProArt PZ14, Zenbook Duo, and Zenbook A16 laptop models in the US and other regions.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Specifications

The Asus ProArt PZ14 (HT7407) is equipped with the latest 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E88100 chipset, paired with Qualcomm's Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU, delivering up to 80 TOPS for AI-based tasks. It has a 14-inch 3K Asus Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits HDR peak brightness.

Asus ProArt PZ14

Photo Credit: Asus

The panel of the Asus ProArt PZ14 supports stylus input. The laptop comes in 16GB and 32GB LPDDR5X RAM configurations alongside 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage with additional M.2 expansion support. It has a precision touchpad and a dedicated Copilot AI key. It houses an 8-megapixel IR front camera with support for Windows Hello. There is also a 13-megapixel rear-facing UHD camera.

The Asus ProArt PZ14 has MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP52-rated build for dust and water resistance. It has built-in speakers and microphones with Smart Amp Technology. The laptop has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It is backed by a 75Wh battery with support for 68W fast charging via USB Type-C port. The device measures 0.79kg and has a CNC-machined aluminium unibody.

Asus Zenbook Duo Features

The new Asus Zenbook Duo comes with a dual-screen design with two 14-inch Asus Lumina Pro OLED displays with anti-reflection coating and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate. The new hinge design of the laptop is said to reduce the gap between the two screens by 70 percent. It can be configured with up to Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processors with Intel Arc GPUs and up to a 50 TOPS NPU for AI-based tasks.

The Asus Zenbook Duo has a six-speaker audio setup and ScreenXpert annotation tools. It has dual-fan cooling for thermal management. The laptop sports a 99Wh dual-battery layout.

Asus Zenbook A16 Features

Asus Zenbook A16 features a 16-inch 3K OLED display. It is powered by the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme processor with Adreno GPU and Hexagon NPU with 80 TOPS NPU for on-device AI performance. The laptop's lid, keyboard frame, and base are made from the company's proprietary Ceraluminum. The company has used Smudge-Free technology on the device to resist fingerprints and maintain a premium look.

Asus Zenbook A16

Photo Credit: Asus

For video calls, the Asus Zenbook A16 has a full-HD IR camera with support for Windows Hello. It includes built-in speakers and an array microphone powered by Smart Amp Technology. The laptop is backed by a 70Wh battery.